Activision starts sending out invites for COD Warzone Closed Alpha Test

The arrival of Call of Duty Warzone’s mobile version is not news to COD fans. However, they can rejoice as the developers of the battle royale game have finally started sending invites to mobile gamers who are willing to test out what the game is set to bring.

A few days ago, there was a job posting alert for all those who wanted to be part of the COD Warzone team in the development and publishing sectors. News of a new COD game in the works was first announced by popular data miner Tom Henderson back in December 2021.

Invitations are now being sent out for the closed alpha test of COD Warzone Mobile

The closed alpha test for the mobile version of COD Warzone (nicknamed Project Aurora) will commence in early June 2022. To gear players up, Activision has already started sending out invites to a select few players to test out the features of the project. Sadly, there is no way for battle royale enthusiasts to join the closed alpha test if they have not been sent the invite.

As per the invitation given above, it is clear that the game will be available on both Android and iOS devices. However, the first phase of the closed alpha will be compatible only on very high-end devices like Samsung 20 and Samsung 21 in the case of Android, and iPhone 12 Pro & Max and iPhone 13 Pro & Max (6 GB devices) in case of iOS.

Mobile gamers who are accepted into the closed alpha test will have to adhere to strict non-disclosure policies and not stream, record, or screenshot the battle royale game. Periodic surveys will be conducted by the developers to collect feedback from the testers.

Despite being an alpha test, the game will be updated throughout to ensure that mobile gamers have a polished experience of the game before its actual launch. Test matches and bug fixes will be the highlight of the test. Activision has also stressed that the features in the alpha test are subject to change and are not the final result of what mobile gamers at large will experience in the future.

Activision has not revealed the release date for the mobile version of COD Warzone so far. In the meantime, battle royale enthusiasts can enjoy COD Mobile and look forward to Season 5, which is all set to roll out on June 2, 2022.

