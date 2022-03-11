Call of Duty Warzone Mobile announcement: All you need to know

Activision has announced that they will be building a mobile version of their hit battle royale game, Call of Duty Warzone. The statement came through the developer's Twitter feed, where they advertised several employment positions for the new mobile title.
They opened up for various positions, including production, engineering, design, art, and marketing. The job openings are for their new internal studios, including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware.
The jobs listed are:
Engineering
- Network Programming
- System Programming
- UI Programming
Artist
- UI Artists
Producer
- Senior Producer
- Producer
- Associate Producer
Product
- Senior Product Manager
- Product Manager
Activision mentioned:
"Join our growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent on this ambitious mission. We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come."
However, the company has not announced any release date for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. In December 2021, Tom Henderson, a famous leaker, revealed that Warzone Mobile could release in 2022.
Brief about Call of Duty Warzone
Call of Duty Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale game, launched on March 10, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. The title was developed by Infinity Ward and Reven Software and published by Activision.
In April 2021, the company announced that the title had crossed 100 million active players.
Warzone maps:
- Verdansk
- Verdansk 84
- Rebirth Island
- Caldera
Success of mobile gaming
Global mobile gaming revenues were over 90 billion USD in 2021, of which battle royales accounted for more than 6 billion USD. There is no surprise that Tencent's PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire top the list.
According to a report by Sensor Tower, the mobile version of Call of Duty has generated more than $1.5 billion since its inception. The title was the 14th highest-grossing mobile game.
In 2021, the COD Mobile World Championship featured a massive prize pool of $2 million.
With the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, it's no wonder that every major publisher is rushing to announce/release products in that genre.