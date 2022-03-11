Call of Duty Warzone Mobile announcement: All you need to know

Activision has announced that they will be building a mobile version of their hit battle royale game, Call of Duty Warzone. The statement came through the developer's Twitter feed, where they advertised several employment positions for the new mobile title.

They opened up for various positions, including production, engineering, design, art, and marketing. The job openings are for their new internal studios, including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware.

Activision @Activision Warzone for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



The jobs listed are:

Engineering

Network Programming

System Programming

UI Programming

Artist

UI Artists

Producer

Senior Producer

Associate Producer

Product

Senior Product Manager

Product Manager

Activision mentioned:

"Join our growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent on this ambitious mission. We are seeking skilled operators in all aspects of game development. This large-scale battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come."

However, the company has not announced any release date for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. In December 2021, Tom Henderson, a famous leaker, revealed that Warzone Mobile could release in 2022.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is scoped for 2022.



It was recently added to the PlaytestCloud database. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is scoped for 2022.It was recently added to the PlaytestCloud database.

Brief about Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale game, launched on March 10, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. The title was developed by Infinity Ward and Reven Software and published by Activision.

In April 2021, the company announced that the title had crossed 100 million active players.

Warzone maps:

Verdansk

Verdansk 84

Rebirth Island

Caldera

Success of mobile gaming

Global mobile gaming revenues were over 90 billion USD in 2021, of which battle royales accounted for more than 6 billion USD. There is no surprise that Tencent's PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire top the list.

According to a report by Sensor Tower, the mobile version of Call of Duty has generated more than $1.5 billion since its inception. The title was the 14th highest-grossing mobile game.

In 2021, the COD Mobile World Championship featured a massive prize pool of $2 million.

With the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, it's no wonder that every major publisher is rushing to announce/release products in that genre.

Edited by Ravi Iyer