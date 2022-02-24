COD Mobile crosses $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue 

Activision has added a new achievement to its mobile shooter game, COD Mobile. The title has crossed $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue across the App Store and Google Play Store, according to data analyst site Sensor Tower.

2021 was the best year for COD Mobile as player-spending increased by 45%. The main reason for this steep increase is the Chinese market, where the game raked in $104.5 million through the App Store in 2021. Although COD Mobile was released in October 2019, its release in China happened in December 2020. The game had 70 million pre-registrations and instantly became the fourth grossing title on Chinese stores.

COD Mobile is amongst the top 5 shooter games in China

The title is ranked 14th in generating revenue (mobile games). However, in the shooter category it is in fourth place, behind Garena Free Fire, Tencent PUBG Mobile, and Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile).

Gametube @GametubeI In 2021, Activision Blizzard has accumulated a total of $8.80 billion in revenue, as compared with $8.09 billion for 2020. Call of Duty: Mobile generated more than $1 Billion in player spending in 2021. In 2021, Activision Blizzard has accumulated a total of $8.80 billion in revenue, as compared with $8.09 billion for 2020. Call of Duty: Mobile generated more than $1 Billion in player spending in 2021. https://t.co/y6SrY8bzUr

Before the release of COD Mobile, global mobile shooter games did $3.8 billion in 2019. The covid-19 pandemic lockdown propagated revenues to $5.7 billion in 2020, an increase of 50%. With the ease of lockdown, 2021 saw only a 10.5% increase, crossing the $6.3 billion mark.

Global mobile shooter game spending from 2019 to 2021 (Image via Sensor Tower)

Likewise, these shooter/battle royale games have inspired other console and PC game developers to make the jump to mobile, such as Apex Legends and Battlefield Mobile from EA. These rival publishers are hoping to gain a slice of the increasingly-lucrative mobile shooter gaming market as well.

Mobile gaming is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The advent of more powerful devices every year will cause gaming titles to become increasingly immersive and realistic. All major developers are trying to crack the mobile gaming code since no one wants to miss out.

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have announced their esports roadmaps for the year 2022, while COD Mobile is yet to do the same.

Blake 📱🎮💙 @BlakeEsports (1/5)The initial CODM Esports 2022 roadmap was completed some time ago. It then needs to go through Marketing, PR, Executive Leadership, Community, etc. and all of that takes time. As soon as it is ready to release then I will waste no time doing so, but know (1/5)The initial CODM Esports 2022 roadmap was completed some time ago. It then needs to go through Marketing, PR, Executive Leadership, Community, etc. and all of that takes time. As soon as it is ready to release then I will waste no time doing so, but know

Blake, CODM's senior producer, tweeted earlier this month that even though the CODM Esports roadmap is complete, the release will take some time. The developers are creating robust ecosystems for a number of regions and are expanding the services to create new opportunities for players.

