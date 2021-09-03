Battlefield Mobile first play-test announced: Release date, regions, and more

With the mobile gaming industry growing rapidly, many big studios are developing mobile versions of their successful titles. This includes names such as Apex Legends, PUBG, and Call of Duty. These titles are doing well in the mobile market, with more players downloading the apps daily. Needless to say, this move to mobile was a good idea for publishers of the titles.

The standalone short film Exodus premieres August 12, 8am PDT / 5pm CEST.



🎬: https://t.co/ulMzEaPZ89



Unpacking the world of #Battlefield 2042 #WeAreNoPats pic.twitter.com/CaIUGmxUnm — Battlefield (@Battlefield) August 2, 2021

Battlefield Mobile to start the first test in Indonesia and The Philippines

The latest among the long list of gaming companies to announce the mobile version of their game is Electronic Arts (EA), currently developing the mobile version of the popular PC title Battlefield.

DICE, a subsidiary of EA, had earlier announced Battlefield Mobile in April 2021. Recently, the developers stated that a small series of game tests would be held in Indonesia and the Philippines. These tests will happen in autumn 2021 exclusively for Android devices. According to Oskar Gabrielsonvia, the GM of DICE studios, the game will launch sometime in 2022.

Battlefield Mobile (image via Google Play)

The Battlefield series features numerous titles, is a first-person shooter (FPS) game, and focuses on its large maps, squad gameplay, and vehicle warfare. The translation of the game to mobile devices will be something interesting to witness. The series started with the first title, Battlefield 1942, developed by DICE and Published by EA, released in 2002.

Range of game modes (image via Battlefield Mobile Google Play)

In an official Battlefield Mobile Test Q&A, it was revealed that the title would be free to play with in-game cosmetics and battle passes. Battlefield Mobile will be a standalone mobile title without cross-play functionality with mobile and console versions of the game.

Competitive Gameplay (image via Battlefield Mobile )

The beta for the game has been specifically optimized for Andriod 7.0 and above, while the game will be available for a variety of devices when launched. The title wants to stay true to the original battlefield essence and feature the Grand Baazar map and the classic battlefield conquest mode.

The game is being developed as a collaborative effort between the regular Battlefield PC team and mobile development experts. The development is being led by Lex Seropian, one of the original co-founders of Bungie - creators of the Halo franchise.

Unique classes with exclusive heroes (image via Battlefield Mobile Google Play App)

It would be interesting to see how the game will look on mobile. Fans of the franchise will be looking forward to getting their hands on the title as soon as the testing starts

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Srijan Sen