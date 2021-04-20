EA announces Apex Legends Mobile Regional betas for players in India and Philippines

The mobile gaming market has grown at a meteoric rate in the past year and Apex Legends is looking to tap into it. The revenue and numbers that the mobile titles are bringing have caught the eye of many popular PC developers who are launching the mobile versions of their games. Initially made for PC, titles such as PUBG, Call of Duty, and Fortnite have amassed huge success in the mobile market as well.

Apex Legends Mobile

The most recent big player to join the list is Electronic Arts (EA), who recently announced the beta mobile version of their popular title Apex Legends. Dubbed Apex Legends Mobile, the title will start beta testing later this month in India and the Philippines with a few thousand players. However, no official date regarding the start of the testing has been announced as of yet.

Oh, also, some more Apex Legends news today...



🎉 We're bringing the game to phones!

📱 "Apex Legends Mobile" is the official name

🧪 Regional beta tests kick off soon, beginning with India 🇮🇳 and the Philippines 🇵🇭



First details and screenshots: https://t.co/BPPbUHuf6g pic.twitter.com/4kSfrRQ0S3 — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) April 19, 2021

Chad Grenier, the game director at Apex Legends, said that this was a huge moment for his team as they were looking to change the landscape of the mobile gaming battle royale genre, emulating the success they have recorded on PC.

Apex Legends Mobile

He added that Apex Legends Mobile will be slowly rolled out all around the world in a series of tests and since Apex Legends Mobile is specifically being built on mobile, it won’t feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of Apex Legends. The game will also be free-to-play and won't include paid items that give you a gameplay advantage.

According to the official announcement, Apex Legends Mobile will feature its own Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found on PC and console versions of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that are supposed to result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a mobile device.

Advertisement

About Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a battle royale game that has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts (EA). The title was released for PC and Consoles in February 2019 and for the Nintendo Switch on 9 March 2021.

It would be interesting to see the response the game's beta version gets in India and the Philippines. With India being a huge market for mobile gaming and with the blockage of India's most successful battle royale, PUBG Mobile, the reaction of the battle royale fans towards Apex Legends will be intriguing to witness. The title's optimization and accessibility on low-end mobile devices will also be a determining factor for its success.