5 best games like Call of Duty Warzone for Android devices

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale video games. It is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.

Players who want to enjoy Call of Duty on their mobile devices can enjoy Call of Duty: Mobile. They can also try the following games below to immerse themselves in a realistic survival experience.

Players can pick from the following games given below:

Android games like Call of Duty Warzone

1) PUBG Mobile and its versions

PUBG Mobile and its regional versions rule the battle royale mobile gaming world. The realistic ambience of the game is quite like that of Call of Duty Warzone.

The battle royale matches in the game last for around 20 to 25 minutes, and a total of 100 players fight to become the last person standing. Players can download it from here.

2) Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Players who are into FPS games will surely enjoy this Modern Strike Online. The game has a great arsenal of weapons like Call of Duty Warzone.

Players can enjoy intense PvP battles on the 14 unique 5v5 maps. This game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

3) Infinity Ops: Cyberpunk Shooter

This game has a sci-fi cyberpunk setting but has intense FPS action and the goal of survival like Call of Duty Warzone. Players can create their own clan and invite friends to join it.

Infinity Ops is also optimized for weak devices. Easy controls and immersive graphics make the game highly appreciated in the mobile gaming world.

4) World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

Any Call of Duty Warzone fans will appreciate the realistic ambience of the game with a war-themed backdrop. The game has a total of six modes.

The game offers seven legendary WWII battle zones and 57 unique weapons. This FPS title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, and players can click here to download it.

5) Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS

Players have to use tactical skills and strategic gameplay in their quest to survive, much like what they did in Call of Duty Warzone. This game allows players to create their own custom game.

There are three challenging game modes that players can indulge in Critical Ops. They are Defuse, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Game.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the opinion of the author. Since there are many games available on the Google Play Store, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar