How to find cool nicknames for Free Fire MAX with symbols and unique fonts (Dec 2021)

Free Fire MAX is the newly released enhanced version of Free Fire. The game mechanics and gameplay of both the titles are similar, and players can cross-connect and enjoy matches regardless of the version they possess.

An existing Free Fire account is automatically reflected on Free Fire MAX. However, players have the liberty to create new accounts in the latest battle royale game.

How to find stylish names for Free Fire MAX

While creating new Free Fire MAX accounts, players often search for fancy monikers that they can use as cool nicknames. These nicknames can also include fancy symbols that can stand out in the crowd.

One of the best name generator websites (Image via Nickfinder)

Free Fire MAX players can use name generator websites to search for new nicknames. They can opt for any of the given websites to search for unique names:

Nickfinder

Lingojam

Fortnite Free Fire

Mobile gamers also can customize their name as per their choice. All they have to do is head over to any of these websites. After that, they have to type in any name of their choice.

Once they enter the name, the name generation website then suggests the same name in different fonts and decorate it with various symbols. Players can then choose any of the names recommended or re-generate more names.

How to change names in Free Fire MAX

Players can also opt to change their in-game name in Free Fire MAX. For this, they will have to spend diamonds. They can follow the steps given below to change their name successfully:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the profile section.

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the Edit button.

Step 3: Players will have to type in/copy-paste the name of their choice in the dialog box that appears.

Step 4: They will finally have to pay 390 diamonds and tap on the Confirm button to reflect the name change.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar