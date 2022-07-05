Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation exclusive Beta and Open Beta dates leaked

According to RalphValve’s (who is one of the most well-known insiders) report over on WhatIfGaming, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta is due this September, — prior to its October 28, 2022, release date.

Back in May 2022, RalphValve shared August as the Beta date; however, that seems to have been delayed by a month. According to his latest report, August is being planned for multiplayer reveals, events, and information.

It will also offer an exclusive look at gameplay from Modern Warfare 2’s more traditional game modes, new systems of play, and a few other surprises.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Battle.net and Steam on October 28, 2022.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation exclusive Beta and Open Beta set for September

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the 19th mainline title of the iconic first-person military shooter title. After doing some covert spy work set in the early 80s with the Black Ops Cold War and revisiting the second World War with Vanguard, Call of Duty is once again returning to the modern era with a sequel to one of the best titles of the series.

Modern Warfare 2 will bring back and reintroduce fan-favorite characters like Captain Price, Soap McTavish, and Ghost for the sequel of 2019’s Modern Warfare.

According to RalphValve’s report, Modern Warfare 2's Beta dates are as follows:

Weekend 1 (Playstation Exclusive)

Early Access : September 15th – 16th

: September 15th – 16th Open Beta: September 17th – 19th

Weekend 2 (Cross-play Beta)

Early Access : September 22nd – 23rd

: September 22nd – 23rd Open Beta: September 24th – 26th

Recent Call of Duty titles have been known to release the Beta on PlayStation consoles first and there is no exception for Modern Warfare 2. As announced previously by Activision, the Beta will take place in two parts: Early Access for players who have pre-ordered the title and Open Beta for everyone to jump in.

The first weekend will be reserved for players on PlayStation platforms including PS4 and PS5, whilst the second weekend will open up access for players on all platforms — PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

For the first time since 2017’s WWII, Call of Duty is back on Steam with Modern Warfare 2, and as such Beta Access is expected to be available on Steam, alongside Activision Blizzard’s own Battle.net.

All in all, the next mainline entry of the iconic first-person military shooter franchise has garnered massive hype and is shaping up to be an amazing entry to not only the Modern Warfare series, but to the Call of Duty franchise as a whole.

