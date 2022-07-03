Call of Duty Black Ops 5 (2024) concept art allegedly leaked online

Recent attempts at data mining the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile game files have revealed a huge cache of data that might be used in the upcoming games of the franchise.

Dataminers have unearthed huge amounts of information from the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile alpha test. Along with the reveal of various maps and weapons from the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, a bunch of concept art has also been revealed. The concept art appears to be a part of the next installment from Treyarch Corporation, Call of Duty Black Ops 5.

Since there is no news regarding the release of Black Ops 5, the reveal of this concept art might give the players some context about the next installment of Call of Duty from Treyarch.

Call of Duty Black Ops 5 concept art leaked online

Twitter user @RealiityUK has recently been at the forefront of the community for his massive leak of upcoming games from the Call of Duty franchise.

In one of his recent posts, RealiityUK revealed a new concept art, which according to him, is from Treyarch's upcoming game, Black Ops 5. The concept art features an F117 Nighthawk stealth fighter aircraft which is taxied in what appears to be a hidden hanger. Multiple explosions can also be seen in the background, depicting a scene of intense war.

Fans are speculating that the timeline for the next installment of the game will take place after the storyline of the Black Ops Cold War. The presence of the Night Hawk, which came into US Airforce service in 1983, suggests that the new game might take place during the Gulf War.

Many fans are feeling nostalgic after seeing the Stealth Fighter as it reminds them of the 'WMD' mission from the original Black Ops. In this mission, players were able to interact with the infamous Lockheed Martin SR-71 Blackbird and perform a reconnaissance mission with it.

RealiityUK has also revealed another concept art which he claims to be the loading screen of a new Treyarch map which goes by the name of 'Pillage.' The loading screen features an operative with a mask over his face, entering the devastated interior of a grand-looking building.

Many fans are speculating that the mask looks similar to the infamous skull mask of the operator 'Ghost' from the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Series. Fans can only hope that a similar legendary operator also gets added to Black Ops 5.

Based on these images, it can be predicted that Black Ops 5 might occur between 1980 and 1990. Thus, players can hope to get their hands on semi-modern to modern weaponry in the upcoming Black Ops game.

The Black Ops Cold War campaign missions are some of the brightest points of the game, so the playerbase hopes that the next iteration of the game will also have an engaging and fulfilling campaign storyline.

The Call of Duty community is a boiling pot of hype with all recent leaks from Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops 5. Players can only hope that the upcoming games from the franchise will meet their expectations.

