Is Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War worth playing in 2022

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been in a strange position despite having just completed one year since its release. Treyarch's release following the success of Call of Duty Modern Warfare should have carried out the good work done by its predecessor.

Set in a different setting, there are areas where Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War stands out from both its predecessor and successor. But with one Call of Duty game coming out every year, the players have a fixed amount of time.

With Call of Duty Vanguard being the new kid on the block and Call of Duty Modern Warfare still actively played, a major question naturally arises. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War may not be unplayable, but is it worth putting time into after one year of its release?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War could have been a better game

Launched in 2020, Treyarch brought a lot of good things from previous Black Ops games and put them in line with the requirements of today's games. In certain senses, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War does justice to the series, especially when it comes to the campaign.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War campaign

A recent trend of military shooter games has been the focus on multi-player content and even Activision has followed that as well. In that regard, players can still enjoy a dynamic campaign with enough in it to keep the players engaged.

If compared to the campaign of Call of Duty Vanguard, the campaign of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is better. However, personal preference gives the best award to the campaign in Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Issues with gun play

Guns are the most important part of any Call of Duty game and if it fails, the game fails. The gun play of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is not bad. However, is it better than that of Call of Duty Modern Warfare or Vanguard? Most fans tend to think otherwise.

A notable change is the amount of hits players can take in a multi-player match before going down. This is a clear change of pace from previous games. While longer kill times may not always be a bad thing, Call of Duty games have always been known for their fast-paced, action-filled game modes.

Lack of sufficient content

A Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War player may now be satisfied with the content of the game, but the release lacked expected amounts of content. This was a major flaw the game had and the community duly criticized the game for it as well.

Compared to the number of modes and maps Call of Duty Vanguard has two months after its release, the critics of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War definitely have a point.

In a world where there wouldn't have been Call of Duty Vanguard and Modern Warfare, the recommendation for 2022 would have been Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. As long as a player owns either of the two other games, they're likely better off playing those.

None of the Call of Duty games have ever been perfect. The community has helped some of the titles to reach legendary status in the world of games. At best, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is just a good Call of Duty game, but it will go down as a game that never fulfilled its potential.

