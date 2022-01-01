5 best Assault Rifles in Call of Duty Vanguard ranked (2022)

Call of Duty Vanguard has no shortage of options when it comes to players securing a kill. There is definitely something for everyone as the Call of Duty Vanguard's weapon list features plenty of options. From pistols to long-range sniper rifles, players have no shortage of choices and each sub-category of weapons comes with multiple options as well.

Assault rifles are arguably the most flexible option for Call of Duty Vanguard players as they have an ideal balance of utility. Unlike SMGs and snipers, assault rifles are not limited to niche use. Assault rifles pack the required damage output in addition to having flexibility of range, decent rate of fire, and magazine capacities. Naturally, assault rifles are often used by Call of Duty Vanguard players as they help fulfill many of the game's requirements.

However, some Call of Duty Vanguard assault rifles stand out in terms of performance and the next five names have a distinct advantage over the rest of the weapons in their category.

Top 5 assault rifles in Call of Duty Vanguard

5) NZ-41

The NZ-41 is a long-range assault rifle that packs a solid punch when it comes to providing a high damage output. It can take down an enemy in a few hits, especially over long distances. However, the gun suffers from high recoil and becomes less than optimal at short and medium range. The weapon is better in shorter bursts which makes it rank low among Call of Duty Vanguard assault rifles.

4) Volk

The Volk is a rather strange assault rifle due to the fact that it almost feels like this particular gun was added to the game just to make players feel the need for attachments. Without attachments, the Volk is terrible and can barely be used with anything outside short distances. With an extremely high recoil, the gun is practically unplayable. However, the gun comes with a capacity of 10 attachments and the best way to build the Volk is to increase its control to make the gun enjoyable and usable.

3) Automaton

Automaton is considered to be one of the most consistent weapons in Call of Duty Vanguard, favored by many players for its low recoil and decent damage. However, it also requires certain attachments to make it better as the gun needs superior firing and damage range.

2) M1918A2 BAR

The BAR is the best long-range assault rifle in Call of Duty Vanguard hands down. With a great damage output that can take down an enemy with just 2 to 3 shots, the is also incredibly accurate, making it potent over longer distances. But the BAR comes with a catch as its high damage comes at the cost of a slower firing rate. It's impossible to use at shorter distances, requiring players to have a powerful secondary weapon to effectively use the BAR.

1) STG44

There are two things going on for STG44, its easy accessibility and its superior performance in Call of Duty Vanguard. Unlocked right at the beginning of the game, it is literally everything one can wish for in an assault rifle. It has a great damage output with low recoil, making it extremely effective in every range. Furthermore, it can be improved with attachments to boost bullet damage and speed. But even without attachments, the STG44 is an incredible weapon to use.

While these are the top 5 assault rifles in Call of Duty Vanguard, a major factor will always be the player's choices. No two players have the exact same skill, play style, and reaction speed. The attachments also have to be selected correctly to make these guns achieve their respective potentials.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

