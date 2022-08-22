Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 : New campaign gameplay footage revealed officially

The upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated events for the Call of Duty community. The game is being developed by Infinite Ward, the creators of Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), and as such, the expectations from the upcoming title are very high.

The campaign for Modern Warfare 2 will continue from the end of Modern Warfare 2019, following the famous Task Force 141, as they travel around the globe to complete secretive missions behind enemy lines. The upcoming release of the Call of Duty franchise will also feature some of the most famous characters in the title like Captain John Price, John 'Soap' MacTavish, and Simon 'Ghost' Riley.

As expected, fans are desperately on the lookout for any new information about the game, with Activision slowly releasing more details to keep fans satisfied.

Early access announcement video reveals more details about Modern Warfare 2 campaign

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be the next major release from Activision and the company is providing small showcases of the game to appease the community. The title's gameplay reveal trailer led to a spark of excitement among the playerbase and the eventual showcase of the Dark Water campaign level transformed this spark into a roaring fire.

Since then, the playerbase has been looking closely at the videos to extract every bit of information from them, and the recent Campaign Early Access announcement video has provided players with more materials to interpret.

The latest teaser from Activision has been posted on the official Call of Duty channel on YouTube. The short 15-second video features an operator walking through some sort of mountainous valley while holding a gun fitted with a scope. The operator then looks up to see an attack helicopter flying over his head as he heads towards his destination.

The video finally ends with the operator going to higher ground to look at the mission zone, which seems to be a camp in the middle of an arid area. The voice that says 'Right on time' over the radio is speculated by many to be that of Lieutenant General Shepherd, the infamous American military commander who was also an antagonist in the original iteration of the Modern Warfare series.

Obviously, this video has created a storm of speculation amongst players about the characters in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. Simply put, the community is excited to get their hands on the game when it is finally released on October 28. However, those who preorder the game will be able to access the campaign one week before the official release.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S