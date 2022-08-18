Warzone streamer WhosImmortal suggests long-range meta LMGs for Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone's meta is in a very interesting situation right now. With so many powerful weapons that are viable in the current season, players are sometimes at a loss at which one will perform the best among them. The minor difference in the performance of these weapons compounds this problem even more.

When it comes to the close-range meta of Warzone, it is mainly dominated by less time-to-kill (TTK) SMGs like the Armaguerra 43, H4 Blixen, PPSh-41(VG) and Marco 5. The mid-range meta is also quite defined with Cooper Carbine, Nikita AVT, and AS44 as the top placeholders.

However, Warzone's long-range meta is in a weird position. While assault rifles (ARs) like NZ-41, KG M40, and Kilo141 do perform well in the early stages of long range, their performance beyond 60-70 meters leaves much to be desired.

WhosImmortal, a very well-known name in the Call of Duty Warzone community, has suggested three LMGs that will perform ever better than ARs in engagements at ranges of around 100-150 meters. He has further stressed that "these are top-tier meta options for long range."

WhosImmortal suggets meta LMGs in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

WhosImmortal is highly acclaimed for his streaming of the Call of Duty Warzone on his YouTube channel where he posts videos of meta guides, updates, events, and other types of content.

In one of his most recent YouTube uploads, he revealed the names and loadouts of three LMGs that he feels will perform better than ARs in super long-range engagements. He emphasized that the following LMGs will definitely outperform even meta assault rifles in long-range maps like Caldera.

According to WhosImmortal, the top three meta LMGs of Warzone Season 4 Reloaded are as follows:

1) UGM-8

UGM-8 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

UGM-8 is the latest LMG that was introduced in Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 4 patch. Though LMGs generally suffer due to their low mobility, UGM-8 is different in that regard. It boasts a near AR-like mobility, making it much more viable than others in the same category.

The gun is famous among players for its jaw-dropping fire-rate and high damage, which it can maintain for quite a long range. Not only that, the recoil on the gun is also quite easy to control, making it an ideal long-range beamer.

According to WhosImmortal, the best setup for UGM-8 is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Surveil

Surveil Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

2) Bruen Mk9

Bruen Mk9 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Bruen MK9 is very powerful LMG that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Modern Warfare. This gun is famous among players for its minimal damage drop-off over distance and its highly potent recoil control. Not only that, this gun can also be used as an AR-LMG hybrid when equipped with its 60 Round Mag.

Players can still be seen accurately beaming their enemies in with relative ease while equipped with the Bruen Mk9. As per WhosImmortal, the most effective long-range setup for this LMG is as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - XRK Summit 26.8"

XRK Summit 26.8" Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

3) Whitley

Whitley loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Whitley is a Vanguard integration weapon that has recently risen to prominence in Season 4 Reloaded. The gun wasn't that well liked among players earlier this season as there were much better options for them to pick.

However, developers have been very generous with this LMG by providing it with multiple buffs in both Season 4 and Season 4 Reloaded patch of Warzone. As a result, this heavy weapon is actually quite effective in the current season of the game despite its most effective magazine attachment carrying just 45 bullets.

Not just that, the accuracy and recoil control of the firearm is so potent that players can quite easily beam their enemies even with just 45 bullets in a magazine. WhosImmortal has advised that Whitley be kitted with the following attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 28" Gracey MK. 9

28" Gracey MK. 9 Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - CGC R4

CGC R4 Underbarrel - M1931 Strife Angled

M1931 Strife Angled Magazine - .303 British 45 Round Mags

.303 British 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

According to WhosImmortal, these three LMGs are the most competent weapons to use for engaging enemies in long-range gunfights in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan