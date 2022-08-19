Warzone Season 5 guide: How to obtain the EX1 and RA 225 

The announcement for Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard was recently posted on the franchise's official blog, and the excitement about the upcoming patch is at an all-time high among players.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



EX1 Energy Rifle

RA 225 SMG

Valois Revolver

BP50 AR

Lienna 58 AR



Full Prepare to upgrade your loadouts with five new weapons coming throughout the seasonEX1 Energy RifleRA 225 SMGValois RevolverBP50 ARLienna 58 ARFull #CODBlog intel here: bit.ly/LastStandNewWe… Prepare to upgrade your loadouts with five new weapons coming throughout the season 🔫🔥 EX1 Energy Rifle🔥 RA 225 SMG🔥 Valois Revolver🔥 BP50 AR🔥 Lienna 58 AR🔗 Full #CODBlog intel here: bit.ly/LastStandNewWe… https://t.co/nZxkklenXv

The main topic of interest is the introduction of five new untouched weapons that will arrive in Season 5. Among them, the EX1, RA 225, and Valois Revolver will be available during the launch and the BP50 and Lienna 57 assault rifles will get released during the mid-season update.

A guide on how to obtain the EX1 and RA 225 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

As mentioned earlier, three out of five new weapons will be available for the enjoyment of players right at the launch of the Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 patch. However, as is the norm, these three guns will have certain conditions that players will have to fulfill before they can obtain it.

This article will briefly discuss EX1 and RRA 225 and will mention the conditions that need to be fulfilled in order for players to get their hands on them.

A look at EX1 and how to obtain it

Call of Duty Warzone EX1 (Image Via Activision)

The EX1 is a directed energy weapon and the first of its kind to be added to Call of Duty Warzone. It is quite similar to EM1 from Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, both in terms of looks and functionality. The gun has discarded traditional bullet and gunpowder ballistics and uses a customizable battery in its place to power the directed energy beams from the weapon.

Due to this arrangement, the weapon doesn't have an ammo count, rather players will have to ensure that the charge doesn't get depleted, or it will enter a long cooldown period. Encountering enemies during the cooldown might lead to fatalities for the players. The gun can be further optimized by adding heat muzzles and different barrels according to the need.

This gun will be quite easy to obtain and players will just have to reach tier 15 in the Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass to get their hands on this weapon.

Details regarding RA 225 and how to obtain it

Call of Duty Warzone RA 225 (Image via Activision)

The RA 225 will be the latest SMG that will be added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 5 patch. Based on the announcement, it will possess a very high fire-rate along with excellent mobility. If the current Warzone trend continues in the upcoming patch, then it is quite likely that this gun will quickly climb the ranks of meta SMGs in the game.

This will be a close-to-mid range firearm that will shred its enemies with substantial damage, accuracy, and recoil control. However, the developers have noted that this gun chews through the SMG ammo count very quickly due to its high fire-rate. As such, they advise players to keep an eye out for the ammo type while using it.

This weapon will be a bit harder to obtain than the previous one as players will have to grind up to Tier 31 of the Last Stand's Battle Pass before this gun becomes available.

More about Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Last Stand

The announcement for Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone has mentioned many changes to the community's favorite battle royale. The impending patch will bring in a new game mode, limited time events, gameplay changes, and many more adjustments to the title's core gameplay.

To sate the cosmetic demands of the players, Activision will also release four brand new antagonist Operators as members of the Task force 010: Tyrants. Including this, the upcoming patch will also bring in new skins, camos, and bundle packs to the title.

The upcoming patch of Call of Duty Warzone will go live at 9:00 am Pacific time on August 24 and the player base will be eagerly waiting to experience the last season of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan