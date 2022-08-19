All new weapons coming in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5

Activision has recently posted the Season 5 announcement on the official Call of Duty blog and the playerbase is in an exciting frenzy about all the news present in the post.

The Season 5 patch of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone will go live on 9 AM Pacific time on August 23 and August 24 respectively and will be the last season of the game. The upcoming season has tons of new content to offer and from the looks of it, fans of the series will not be satisfied until Warzone 2 gets launched.

The upcoming patch will bring in plenty of new substances to the game. From massive changes to Caldera, in accordance with the lore, to new game modes, limited time events, gameplay changes, maps, and many more, the last patch of the game will definitely bring in new content to the core gameplay of the title.

To state the cosmetic demands of the playerbase, Activision will also be introducing four brand new antagonist operators as members of Task Force Tyrants. Along with this, the Season 5 patch will also be bringing in new skins, camos, and other cosmetic items to the game.

What the playerbase is most interested in, however, are the five brand new weapons that will be introduced to the game with the Season 5 Patch. So, without any further delay, let’s have a look at the new weapons that will be brought in by the upcoming patch.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 will bring in a pentad of weapons to the game

According to the announcement posted on the official Call of Duty blog, the upcoming patch will introduce five new weapons to the game throughout the season. Out of these five guns, three will be available when the patch goes live and the other two will be released with the mid-season Reloaded update.

Activision has provided small details on the three weapons that will be available when the patch goes live and this article will index them for the convenience of the readers.

1) EX1

Call of Duty Warzone EX1 (Image via Activision)

The EX1 is a directed energy weapon, aka a laser gun, that will be introduced to Call of Duty Warzone. This weapon looks and functions quite similar to the EM1 from Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and it will definitely be surprising to see such an advanced weapon in the current World War 2 trend of Call of Duty Warzone.

According to the announcement post, this gun discards the traditional gunpowder and bullet ballistics in favor of a customizable battery system that will power the energy beams from this gun. As a result, this gun will not have an ammo count, rather, players will have to ensure that the gun doesn't deplete its entire charge capacity, or it will enter a long cooldown period.

The announcement post also mentioned that the gun can be customized with heat muzzles, which will improve the charge capacity, and a burst and sniper barrel for different firing modes. Despite being an outlier, this gun might turn out to be a highly versatile weapon in Call of Duty Warzone.

2) RA 225

Call of Duty Warzone RA 225 (Image Via Activision)

The RA 225 is a brand new SMG that will be added to Warzone with the launch of the Season 5 patch. Based on the official announcement, this will be a highly mobile SMG that will pack an impressive fire rate. If this gun also follows the current trend of Warzone, then the playerbase might be looking at the top meta SMG of the upcoming season,

The announcement post mentions that this gun will excel in close-to-mid range battles, where the gun will be able to utilize its damage, accuracy, and handling to its maximum potential. However, due to its high fire-rate, the developers have also mentioned that this gun will eat through the SMG bullet count at a very fast pace and the players will definitely have to keep an eye out for this type of ammo.

3) Valois Revolver

Call of Duty Warzone Valois Revolver (Image Via Activision)

The Valois Revolver is the third weapon that will be introduced in the Season 5 patch. As announced, this weapon is a hybrid of a revolver and a knife and will act as a combination of pistol and melee weapon in the game. This will be the perfect weapon for those who like to close in on their enemies.

This gun will be able to one-hit melee eliminate its opponents, and its melee viability can be further improved by the Rage serum that will be brought in by the upcoming patch. The developers have also mentioned that the bullet damage of this gun won't be substantial and will most likely be used to down opponents who are fleeing with low health.

Either BP50 or Lienna 57 Assault Rifles (Image Via Activision)

In addition to these three weapons, the announcement post has also mentioned the names of the other two firearms that would be launched during the mid-season update. They are BP50 and the Lienna 57 Assault Rifles.

These are the five new weapons that will be introduced in-game by the Season 5 patch. The playerbase is definitely excited to get their hands on these guns and try them in their Warzone matches.

