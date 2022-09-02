With Call of Duty games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass, what does it mean for future titles?

Following a recent blog post by Microsoft Gaming's CEO and current head of Xbox, Phil Spencer confirmed that Call of Duty games will be coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass. Fans of the franchise, as well as Game Pass users alike, are wondering what the future of the series could be from now on.

Previously, Call of Duty had an exclusive partnership with PlayStation, but now after the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, a new journey begins for the fan-favorite franchise. In the future, all installments of the series will be receiving a Day 1 release on Xbox/PC Game Pass.

Call of Duty MWII Informer @CODMW2Informer CONFIRMED TODAY: Xbox plan to put Call of Duty games on game pass DAY 1 of launch.



Free Call of duty games for Xbox and PC game pass holders!



Stay tuned for more by FOLLOWING CONFIRMED TODAY: Xbox plan to put Call of Duty games on game pass DAY 1 of launch.Free Call of duty games for Xbox and PC game pass holders!Stay tuned for more by FOLLOWING @CODMW2Informer 🚨CONFIRMED TODAY: Xbox plan to put Call of Duty games on game pass DAY 1 of launch.Free Call of duty games for Xbox and PC game pass holders! 🎉 Stay tuned for more by FOLLOWING @CODMW2Informer. https://t.co/44j506yFpZ

Clearly, this doesn’t come as a surprise. As the Game Pass’ catalog grew and the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, the franchise eventually had to be included in the Game Pass. However, what is a surprise is the inclusion of the game as a Day 1 launch.

The fate of future Call of Duty titles

Call of Duty is a long-running franchise that started its journey back in 2003. It was initially launched for PC, but quickly made its way to consoles. Since then, the video game franchise has evolved significantly. It saw three generations of consoles and the franchise is still running.

With the inclusion of the game in the Xbox/PC Game Pass, the exact dates when players will be able to get their hands on COD through the Game Pass aren't known, but we can say for certain that all future titles will be included with the Game Pass.

Call of Duty MWII Informer @CODMW2Informer



Call of duty 2022 (MWII) will not be on the game pass. @XxNBAGODxX23 2024’s COD. Possibly 2023’s COD (whatever Activision is dropping then)Call of duty 2022 (MWII) will not be on the game pass. @XxNBAGODxX23 2024’s COD. Possibly 2023’s COD (whatever Activision is dropping then)Call of duty 2022 (MWII) will not be on the game pass.

We will most likely not be seeing the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 on the Game Pass, but 2024's Call of Duty title will reportedly be a Day 1 launch on Microsoft's subscription service. The tweet also suggests that Activision's 2023 title may also be a Day 1 launch.

Call of Duty on PlayStation

Despite previous speculation that COD might become an exclusive Xbox title post Microsoft's acquisition, Phil Spencer provided his statement:

“we are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere.”

Interested readers can find the rest of Spencer's response here. Based on that information, PlayStation users have nothing to worry about as all future COD titles will be available to them on the same day as their Xbox/PC brethren. With crossplay support, players from all three platforms can hop into action on the very same day.

Clearly, this is major news and a big win for the game's fans at the end of the day. With the series coming to all platforms on Day 1, no one will miss out on any of the highly anticipated content. Xbox/PC Game pass users can now directly hop into the game as soon as it's launched.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S