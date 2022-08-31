Modern Warfare 2: Standard Edition vs Vault Edition - Which one should you buy?

Modern Warfare 2 is currently available for pre-order, with players having a choice between the Standard Edition for $69.99 or the Vault Edition for $99.99. Pre-ordering either of these editions digitally will give players a week's Early Access for the campaign. The upcoming game's campaign is said to be one of the most immersive and advanced ones in the history of Call of Duty.

Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition vs Vault Edition benefits (Image via Activision)

With the game just a few weeks away from launch, fans of the series can’t wait to get their hands on the latest iteration from Infinity Ward. Modern Warfare, the 2019 reboot, was a saving grace for the entire franchise. Before the reboot's release, the series had been on a steady decline ever since Call of Duty: Ghosts came out.

With the pre-orders now live, fans are split between two versions of the game, the Standard Edition and the Vault Edition.

Everything included in Modern Warfare 2’s Standard Edition and Vault Edition

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of the game will cost players $69.99. Upon pre-purchasing this version digitally, players will get Early Access to the campaign a week before the game’s official launch. Similarly, you will also receive Early Access to the Open Beta.

All digital pre-orders will have immediate access to the Final Judgement Bundle as well as the Khaled Al-Asad Operator bundle that can be used in Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Vault Edition

Available at a whopping price point of $99.99, the Vault Edition is the highest-tier version of Modern Warfare 2. As expected, the Vault Edition includes various in-game items that can be quite useful for regular players.

Apart from Early Access to the campaign, the Open Beta, and various bundles included with the game's Standard Edition, the Vault Edition will include the following additional rewards:

Red Team 141

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass Season One and 50 Tier Skips

Ghost Legacy Pack for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone

In-Game Store Bonus: 10 Hours Double XP Tokens and 10 Hours Double Weapon XP Tokens at Launch

Conclusion

If you are a hardcore fan of the series and plan to spend a lot of time playing the game, the Vault Edition is the perfect choice. The XP boosts, Battle Pass tier Skips, and new skins will ensure that you start your Modern Warfare 2 journey with an advantage and in style. Also, if you own two generations of consoles, the Vault Edition also comes with the Cross-Gen Bundle that allows you to use your copy of the game on both systems.

However, if you are a casual player who just wants to hop into the game for a normal gaming session, the Standard Edition is the best option. You will receive the base game and upon pre-ordering, you get Early Access to the campaign and the Open Beta as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for launch on October 28 and will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S