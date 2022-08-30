Warzone Season 5: Top 5 weapons for long-range fights in Caldera

Warzone just received its final season update. The Season 5 patch, called Last Stand, is live and brought various new additions and changes to the game. Apart from the tweaks to Caldera, we saw new weapons and Operators added with this update.

Many meta weapons received nerfs, and weapons that flew under the radar have now taken the main stage.

Caldera is an extensive map with lots of wide and open spaces. Not all encounters in this arena will be in tight and confined spaces.

As the map is vast, it provides for the ability to engage in proper long-range fights, where players must account for bullet physics to be accurate. Long-range combat is pretty common in Caldera, and they will often find themselves in scenarios where they must take that long-range fights and simply cannot escape.

The proper weapon in such a scenario can be highly crucial to the player’s survival. As the meta has changed with Warzone 5’s update, some hidden gems have come to the surface and are shining in Warzone.

Five most potent weapons for long-range fights in Warzone’s Caldera

5) UGM-8

The UGM-8 from Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The UGM-8 is a light machine gun and was introduced to the game with the Season 4 update. Its high rate of fire and mobility allow that weapon to be used as an assault rifle.

The UGM-8 is great for raining down a barrage of bullets on your enemies from a distance. It shines in situations where you must take down multiple enemies.

You can make sure that the enemy never escapes your sight alive by unloading the entire clip from a distance.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Romuald Tac YR

Romuald Tac YR Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Rnd Box

6.5mm Sakura 125 Rnd Box Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

4) ZRG 20mm

The ZRG 20mm from Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

This is one of the hardest-hitting sniper rifles in the game introduced to the Call of Duty series through Call of Duty: Cold War. Its high damage and fast bullet velocity can easily take down enemies across long ranges.

The capability of the weapon to knock down enemies with just one shot to the head makes the ZRG 20mm one of the best options overall to use in Caldera’s long-range engagements.

The only place it falls behind is its fire rate. So you have to connect your shots, and if you are accurate enough, you cannot go wrong with the ZRG 20mm.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Sound Moderator Barrel: 43.9” Combat Recon

43.9” Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine: 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

3) Automaton

The Automaton from Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The Automaton is an automatic assault rifle from Call of Duty: Vanguard, which excels at mid to long-range engagements. The weapon’s steady fire rate and lower recoil allow easy target tracking over long changes and ensure you don’t miss your shots.

Currently, one of the best weapons to use in Warzone, the Automaton can be deadly in long-range fights. This weapon has one of the best time-to-kill, all thanks to its accuracy stats.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Magazine: 6.55mm Sakura 75 Rnd Drums

6.55mm Sakura 75 Rnd Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

2) GRAU 5.56

Currently one of the meta weapons in the game, the GRAU 5.56 is an absolute monster over long-range engagements. The assault rifle was introduced to the game with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and has made its way to Warzone.

The gun’s ability to take long-range fights with significant damage and easy handling is insane. It can also be used effectively for mid-range combat, making it one of the most versatile assault rifles in Caldera, where you will often find yourself in mid to long-range gun fights.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tempus 26.4” Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 50 Round Mags

1) 3-Line Rifle

You cannot go wrong with the 3-Line rifle in Caldera. The sniper rifle is currently a meta weapon in the game.

The one headshot kill ability of the gun makes it an absolute choice for users. It is similar to the ZRG 20mm concerning the one headshot kill potential, but it outshines the ZRG as the 3- Line Rifle is more forgiving.

All thanks to its higher fire rate, it allows for a higher DPS compared to the ZRG. So you are allowed to miss some shots as you can easily make up for it due to its higher fire rate.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Optics: - 1913 Variable 4-8x

- 1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1: Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2: On-hand

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

