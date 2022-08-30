Warzone Season 5: Top 5 non-Vanguard weapons to use right now

Warzone Season 5 dropped recently and brought new additions and changes. Many weapons have had their stats changed. The gun meta in the game keeps changing, and with this new update, the trend continues.

Previous top-tier guns have been balanced, and many firearms have received buffs to make them more viable.

COD Vanguard weapons have so far dominated the gun meta in Warzone. However, the new update brought with it many nerfs to these guns.

These changes have resulted in the rising popularity of non-Vanguard weapons among players, which have remained underdogs since Vanguard came out.

Five most potent non-Vanguard weapons in Warzone Season 5

5) CR-56 AMAX (Call of Duty Cold War)

The CR-56 AMAX in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

Originally from Call of Duty Cold War, CR-56 had flown under the radar. However, the Season 5 update brought this beast of a weapon back to the meta.

With its minimum damage increased, this gun shreds enemies at medium to long ranges. However, it falls short at close ranges.

Still, with the correct attachments, the CR-56 AMAX can be converted into a heavy hitter, even in close ranges. Thus, it can be devastating at all ranges with the correct loadout.

Best loadout for CR-56 AMAX

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

4) AK-47 (Call of Duty Cold War)

The AK-47 in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The AK-47 has been in the Call of Duty series since time immemorial. In Warzone, the Cold War AK-47 is a fantastic assault rifle.

It may not be the easiest weapon to use, but its serious damage and quick time to kill make it one of the best non-Vanguard ARs in-game. The gun shreds through enemy armor at any range because of its high damage.

However, it falls short in close-quarter combat, where an SMG or well-placed shotgun shot can easily counter this weapon’s strengths.

Best loadout for AK47 (Cold War)

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

3) HDR (Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019)

The HDR in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The HDR was first seen in Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and remains one of the best sniper rifles in Warzone. The bullet velocity can be maximized with the correct attachments, making it an excellent choice for long-range fights.

Due to high bullet velocity and damage at longer ranges, the HDR can be used easily without accounting for bullet drop or leading the shots on moving targets.

Best loadout for HDR

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro.

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

2) Kilo 141 (Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019)

The Kilo 141 in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

One of the earliest unlocks in Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and a fan favorite since Season 1, the Kilo 141 has dropped in popularity over time. It has managed to dodge any major nerfs recently.

While the gun has a lower rate of fire and damage because of its lower recoil and easy handling in medium to long ranges, the Kilo 141 is back to being a viable option. As an early unlock in-game, the weapon can be leveled up pretty quickly to unlock all the attachments, making it one of the best choices in Season 5.

Best loadout for Kilo 141

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

Optic: VLK 3.0X Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mags

1) Grau 5.56 (Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019)

First seen in the series with Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), the Grau 5.56 is one of the best weapons to use in Warzone Season 5 for long-range engagements. The gun is easy to use, with lower recoil and convenient handling.

COD Vanguard and COD Cold War Assault rifles got nerfed in the Season 5 update. Meanwhile, the Grau 5.56 received a huge buff, making it one of the top choices.

Best loadout for Garu 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 50 Round Mags

Vanguard weapons have long been the name of the game. All the best guns in the game have been from Vanguard for quite a while.

Hence, the Warzone Season 5 update has been a breath of fresh air, with many Vanguard weapons getting nerfed, allowing the non-Vanguard firearms to shine.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

