Top 5 assault rifles for Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Call of Duty: Warzone released their Season 5 update quite recently. With it, a brand new assault rifle, the EX1, was introduced. Along with the new weapon, Season 5 also brought environmental and lighting changes to the Rebirth Island.

The Fortune`s Keep is a map with less cover, when compared to other maps in Warzone. It also happens to be smaller in scale, which makes battles quite hectic.

With almost every main area offering multiple paths to get in and out, players can quickly take fights and also run into others. It is a map that favors those who know the ins and outs, and puts gamers who like to camp at a major disadvantage.

To ensure the upper hand in duels, players must be equipped with the right weapons as the correct loadout has a huge impact on winning chances.

Ranking 5 assault rifles to try out in Warzone's Fortune`s Keep map

5) The Grau 5.56 (MW)

The fan-favorite and long-awaited Grau meta is back. After suffering huge setbacks with the nerfs and the NZ-41 taking away the spotlight, the Warzone Season 5 update brought back the gun back to its former glory.

The weapon received new buffs like a boost to its max damage, damage range, and neck-damage multiplier; this makes the Grau an obvious go-to choice.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4" Archangel

Tempus 26.4" Archangel Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

60 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

4) The Automaton (Vanguard)

The Automaton has been a solid assault rifle right out of the box. The low recoil makes it a preferred weapon to select.

The accuracy that comes along with it makes it a weapon that can be used for long-ranged fights even though the damage output is quite low. This Warzone weapon can also be a deadly force if used in close-range fights.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

3) The Volkssturmgewehr (Vanguard)

Due to its effectiveness as a sniper support weapon, the Volkssturmgewehr sits in a class of its own. The name of this Warzone assault rifle literally translates to “People`s Assault Rifle,” which should be convincing on its own.

If that was not enough, the Warzone Volkssturmgewehr can be built with attachments that can be used to easily parry enemies in long-range fights. It can be customized to fight in close range as well.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Perk 1: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk 2: On-Hand

2) The STG44 (Vanguard)

The STG44 is an assault rifle that has a significantly faster time-to-kill (TTK) at medium ranges. From ranges of around 45 meters and over, the STG44 boasts a TTK that is quicker than all of its main Warzone assault rifle rivals, such as the XM4 and the C58.

With hand-picked custom attachments, this weapon can demolish enemies at its maximum damage range faster than most Warzone assault rifles in its class.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Perk 1: Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel Perk 2: Fully Loaded

1) The Cooper Carbine (Vanguard)

The Cooper Carbine assault rifle is a great choice for multiple scenarios, and with a lot of variable elements, it can be used at different ranges.

The weapon was released in Warzone Season 3, and quickly made a name for itself, solidifying its position among other ARs in its class. Its versatile and malleable nature makes it an easily loved and preferred gun for many players.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Grip: Polymer Grip Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

In a game like Warzone, be it a sniper-support or primary AR, we think that these five assault rifles are the cream of the crop.

The essence of surviving multiple duels at the same time that are felt in Fortune`s Keep can only be experienced with a loadout that is consistent, and can hold back any number of enemies who want to take your spot in victory.

