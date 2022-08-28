Top 5 assault rifles for Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Call of Duty: Warzone released their Season 5 update quite recently. With it, a brand new assault rifle, the EX1, was introduced. Along with the new weapon, Season 5 also brought environmental and lighting changes to the Rebirth Island.
The Fortune`s Keep is a map with less cover, when compared to other maps in Warzone. It also happens to be smaller in scale, which makes battles quite hectic.
With almost every main area offering multiple paths to get in and out, players can quickly take fights and also run into others. It is a map that favors those who know the ins and outs, and puts gamers who like to camp at a major disadvantage.
To ensure the upper hand in duels, players must be equipped with the right weapons as the correct loadout has a huge impact on winning chances.
Ranking 5 assault rifles to try out in Warzone's Fortune`s Keep map
5) The Grau 5.56 (MW)
The fan-favorite and long-awaited Grau meta is back. After suffering huge setbacks with the nerfs and the NZ-41 taking away the spotlight, the Warzone Season 5 update brought back the gun back to its former glory.
The weapon received new buffs like a boost to its max damage, damage range, and neck-damage multiplier; this makes the Grau an obvious go-to choice.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4" Archangel
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
4) The Automaton (Vanguard)
The Automaton has been a solid assault rifle right out of the box. The low recoil makes it a preferred weapon to select.
The accuracy that comes along with it makes it a weapon that can be used for long-ranged fights even though the damage output is quite low. This Warzone weapon can also be a deadly force if used in close-range fights.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Stock: Anastasia Padded
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
3) The Volkssturmgewehr (Vanguard)
Due to its effectiveness as a sniper support weapon, the Volkssturmgewehr sits in a class of its own. The name of this Warzone assault rifle literally translates to “People`s Assault Rifle,” which should be convincing on its own.
If that was not enough, the Warzone Volkssturmgewehr can be built with attachments that can be used to easily parry enemies in long-range fights. It can be customized to fight in close range as well.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable
- Perk 1: Gung-ho
- Perk 2: On-Hand
2) The STG44 (Vanguard)
The STG44 is an assault rifle that has a significantly faster time-to-kill (TTK) at medium ranges. From ranges of around 45 meters and over, the STG44 boasts a TTK that is quicker than all of its main Warzone assault rifle rivals, such as the XM4 and the C58.
With hand-picked custom attachments, this weapon can demolish enemies at its maximum damage range faster than most Warzone assault rifles in its class.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Perk 1: Nerves of Steel
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
1) The Cooper Carbine (Vanguard)
The Cooper Carbine assault rifle is a great choice for multiple scenarios, and with a lot of variable elements, it can be used at different ranges.
The weapon was released in Warzone Season 3, and quickly made a name for itself, solidifying its position among other ARs in its class. Its versatile and malleable nature makes it an easily loved and preferred gun for many players.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Ammunition: Compressed Rounds
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Stock: Cooper Custom Padded
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
In a game like Warzone, be it a sniper-support or primary AR, we think that these five assault rifles are the cream of the crop.
The essence of surviving multiple duels at the same time that are felt in Fortune`s Keep can only be experienced with a loadout that is consistent, and can hold back any number of enemies who want to take your spot in victory.