Warzone Season 5: Top 5 SMGs for Rebirth Island

Warzone Season 5 arrived not too long ago. The final season update of Warzone, termed ‘Last Stand,’ brought many new additions and changes to the game. With the weapon meta changing with every new update, having the correct weapon and loadouts becomes crucial to get those eliminations and win your games.

Rebirth Island is a playable map in Warzone, originally from Call of Duty: Black Ops. The map supports up to 40 players and mainly plays out the fan favorite Resurgence mode. Although smaller in size compared to the main map, Caldera, the combat in Rebirth Island is far more intense and fast-paced.

With enemies holding every nook and corner, the focus is more on close-quarter combat. Rebirth Island has many tight spaces, and SMGs truly shine in such scenarios.

An SMG equipped allows the player to move faster and more flexibly while engaging in gunfights. Unlike a shotgun, the SMGs can easily take down enemies at close ranges and enable the players to engage in medium-range combat.

5 Best SMGs to use in Warzone’s Rebirth Island

5) Owen Gun

The Owen Gun hasn’t received many changes for a while now. With other guns in the same weapon class receiving changes, the Owen gun has remained fairly unchanged. The Owen gun can also be used for medium-range engagements, but where it truly shines are the close-quarter combats, which you will be getting into a lot in Rebirth Island. We recommend the following loadout to boast with the Owen gun.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: N/A

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Perk 1: Steady

Perk 2: Quick

4) RA 225

One of the new additions to the game with the Season 5 update, the RA 225, can be deadly in gunfights. The fast rate of fire on this weapon separates it from the herd. Thanks to its high rate of fire, you will be shredding enemies at close ranges. Fairly new to the game, the RA 225 has seen quick adoption among the players. We suggest using the following loadout to best advantage the weapon’s strength.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Urban Rapid 11″

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Valenta Kotva

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Magazine: 9mm 55 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: TapedGrip

Perk 1: Quick

Perk 2: Momentum

3) Armaguerra 43

Despite all the changes, the Armaguerra is still one the best of the SMGs in the game. With the high rate of fire combined with the ability to take gun fights at close and medium ranges, Armaguerra 43 can be an extremely versatile weapon for both Caldera and Rebirth Island. The SMG’s fast time to kill is what brought it to fame. Here’s what we recommend to run with this gun.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Imerito 180mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Perk 1: Steady

Perk 2: Quick

2) Marco 5

The Marco 5 had become exceptionally popular in the Season 4 Reloaded update, and the trend continues as we move into Season 5. Originally from Call of Duty: Vanguard, the SMG's fast kill time and mobility make this weapon the perfect fit for Rebirth Island.

Often praised for its close-range damage, this weapon can mow down enemies like a truck with the correct attachments. We suggest the following loadout for the Marco 5.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 240mm VL

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito FR

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped grip

Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Perk 2: Quick

1) H4 Blixen

Regardless of the SMG's nerf in the latest update, the H4 Blixen is still a popular choice among the players. Its close-quarter capabilities and ease of use made it well-liked in the community.

Raven software keeps nerfing the gun to bring it in line with the other weapons in the class, but despite all this, the H4 Blixen remains on the list of the best SMGs in Warzone. To maximize the potential of this sweet SMG, we recommend running the following loadout.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Bergström 17-inch F3

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

As Rebirth Island made a comeback to Warzone with new lighting and Resurgence mode, fans of the game were quick to drop into Rebirth Island and check it out for themselves. With a positive response from the players on the map changes, more players are joining in on the fight on Rebirth Island.

