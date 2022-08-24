Warzone Season 5 is bringing "Resurgence after dark" on Rebirth Island

Call of Duty announced the Warzone Season 5 patch note quite some time ago. With multiple gameplay changes, new guns, brand new operators, and LTMs, the latest season of Warzone and Vanguard is bringing a bunch of content to the table.

While Activision has already announced that this will be the last season of Warzone, the forthcoming changes to the fan-favorite Rebirth Island are also implying an end.

In Season 5, Rebirth Island will get some massive environmental overhauls. Here is everything that is in store for the Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 5 "Last Stand."

Rebirth Island is receiving a massive overhaul in Warzone Season 5

With the launch of the season, Rebirth Island will get an impressive weather and lighting update. A warm sunset will cover the war-torn environment with its vibrant hue.

As there is no information on what the future of Warzone will look like, the sunset could signify the end of the passage of time on Rebirth Island. However, only time will tell whether this speculation holds true.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Rebirth Island map has new lighting, including a ‘sunset’ theme. Rebirth Island map has new lighting, including a ‘sunset’ theme. https://t.co/wvFhzhUniR

Furthermore, as the season progresses, Rebirth Island will receive a special-limited time mode named "Rebirth After Dark." This limited time mode will be available for players to play from September 4. With the advent of Rebirth After Dark, players will be able to experience what Rebirth Island will look like after the sun sets.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Rebirth Island After Dark is coming during Week 2 of Season 5. Rebirth Island After Dark is coming during Week 2 of Season 5. https://t.co/8f66gg7mth

Players have already experienced night settling in on Rebirth Island with previous LTMs or during "Rebirth of the Dead." However, the photo that was released in the patch note shows a completely new lighting, where dusk falls over the island of Rebirth.

There have been multiple changes to Rebirth Island over the course of time. What started out as a grimy environment with Black Ops Cold War turned into something modern and sophisticated with Rebirth. The changes are pretty interesting to watch, and the developers are hoping that fans will love the Season 5 update.

Season 5 is bringing back some of the old antagonists from the past. Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2, Gabriel T. Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts, As-Asad from Modern Warfare and Seraph from Black Ops 3 and 4 are returning as new operators. While Raul Menendez is a part of the Season 5 Battle Pass, the rest of the operators can be obtained via Bundles from the store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman