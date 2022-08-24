Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5: All new Operator skins coming in the 'Last Stand' Battle Pass

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is almost here. With the update waiting to drop on August 24, Call of Duty has announced the Season 5 Battle Pass.

As Activision confirmed earlier, Season 5 "Last Stand" will be the final season of Warzone and Vanguard as we know it. While the future is unknown, the Battle Pass for Warzone is also coming to an end.

With Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2 dropping this year, Raven is all set to give the community a bunch of content before Warzone changes forever.

This article will focus on all the Operators and skins that will come with the forthcoming Battle Pass.

All Operator Skins coming with the Season 5 Battle Pass of Warzone and Vanguard

The main attraction of last season was the return of classic villains from the past titles in the franchise. Fans will be happy to hear that the primary antagonist of Black Ops 2, Raul Menendez, is a part of the upcoming Battle Pass.

After purchasing this season's battle Pass, players will instantly unlock the Legendary "Ivory Mystique" Raul Menendez Operator skin. By equipping his go-to weapon, the EX1 Energy Rifle, which is available at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass, users can earn XP bonuses, get new Operator Skins, and more.

Players will also be able to acquire the Rare Operator Skin "Dark Knit" after purchasing the Season 5 Battle Pass.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL New weapon skins in the Season 5 Battle Pass



+ Purchase the Battle Pass Bundle (2400 CP option) to get three Operator Skins (shown in second image) New weapon skins in the Season 5 Battle Pass + Purchase the Battle Pass Bundle (2400 CP option) to get three Operator Skins (shown in second image) https://t.co/zbDvbchnXd

Users will be rewarded exclusively for purchasing the complete Battle Pass to access the 100 Tiers. Not only will they have the advantage of unlocking a large part of the Battle Pass, but players will also get three exclusive Legendary Halima Operator Skins: Stingray, Divemaster, and Neptunian.

Furthermore, the Last Stand Battle Pass will also include a new Operator Skin in every 10 Tiers. So far, the ones that have been revealed are “Tatted Track” Roland at Tier 30, “Prep Casual” Daniel at Tier 80, and “Active Lifestyle” Wade at Tier 90.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Season 5 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin Season 5 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin https://t.co/ChzSNjrBev

The ultimate Operator skin that is featured in Tier 100 of the Battle Pass is the Ultra "Populist Revolutionary" Raul Operator Skin. The skin will feature a classic villain with sports tattoos and sunglasses.

There are a total of two versions of the Battle Pass that players can purchase. The standard version is available for 1,000 CoD points, while the Battle Pass Bundle costs 2,400 CoD points.

The standard version will allow players to have all the items in the Battle Pass throughout the season but it will start from tier 0. However, the Battle Pass Bundle will let players skip the first 25 tiers and receive rewards.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 update will go live on August 24:

9:00 am PT

11:00 am CT

12:00 noon ET

5:00 pm BST

With just a few hours remaining before Season 5 drops, players are gearing up for the new CoD update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta