Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: All Caldera map changes

Warzone Season 5 patch notes just dropped, and fans cannot wait to see what is in store for the last season of Warzone. In previous iterations of the game's updates, Caldera received significant changes. However, things have not been that drastic this time around. The changes have been mostly visual and do not change the player’s experience in any significant way.

Caldera has received the changes that fans have been asking for a while. Raven Software has kept up with the demands of the fanbase and has done right by them with these new changes.

The final season of the game will be released prior to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is coming out this October.

Warzone Season 5 : All new Caldera map updates

Volcanic peak

Caldera peak's volcano (Image via Activision)

Volcanic activity has increased in Caldera. Lava from the peak of the mountain now runs down the side of the mountains in all modes. However, this isn’t purely a visual effect, as the lava can damage severely players. The lava from the volcano erupts and shoots out all over the island during Operation: Last Call.

Task Force Tyrants HQ

New Task Force Tyrants HQ interior (Image via Activision)

The Task Force Tyrants HQ is now established at the top of the peak. The HQ looks villainous with hazardous aesthetics. Their HQ contains a large and colorful ornate crest, an interior creek through which lava keeps flowing, basalt columns, and stepping stones.

New Gulag

Caldera's reworked Gulag (Image via Activision)

Gulag is getting a makeover. It is a reworked version of the ‘Showers Gulag’ from Verdansk with a volcanic theme. This perfectly matches the new update’s gritty theme and brings back memories from the early days of Warzone.

New weather and lightening

Caldera new weather and lighting (Image via Activision)

The weather and lighting on the map has changed. The storm has cleared and the sun is shining bright for one last time in Warzone. The sunlight now finds its way through the volcanic smoke, creating an amazing visual effect.

These are all the changes coming to the map Caldera with this final update. The new Season 5 update is almost here, and fans cannot wait to get their hands on Caldera one last time.

