"It looks fire" - Call of Duty: Warzone fans react positively to new overhaul on Rebirth Island

Season 5 in Call of Duty: Warzone is finally out. The changes made to Rebirth Island have once again attracted the masses. It is already known that this will be the last season for Warzone, and the environmental overhaul on Rebirth Island properly reflects the end quite poetically.

The Rebirth Island game mode is in high demand. Adding it to the rotation cycle alongside Fortune`s Keep in Season 5 has led to several disgruntled players. It still seems like a stretch, but Rebirth Island could be made to appear more frequently, considering that's what the playerbase wants.

Warzone fan reactions to new lighting on Rebirth Island

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL thoughts on the new lighting on Rebirth Island? #Warzone thoughts on the new lighting on Rebirth Island? #Warzone https://t.co/sBZDOSe5ZR

It does not come as a surprise that some people are unhappy with the changes. However, that's only a small portion of the community. Most gamers are simply mesmerized by the new lighting brought to Rebirth Island, while others are just happy that the game mode is available to play again.

jack @jack36840137 @charlieINTEL Nah I can’t wait till I get a pc @charlieINTEL Nah I can’t wait till I get a pc

Mugsy🍃 @Amugsy_ @charlieINTEL It looks fire, sunset type of lighting always looks good in any game. @charlieINTEL It looks fire, sunset type of lighting always looks good in any game.

Some people are reminiscing about the older games in the series and joyfully accepting the new changes for the final season; there is no denying that the view in the clip is stunning.

pessi @xClancyHD @charlieINTEL God tier job, give the weather man a pay raise @charlieINTEL God tier job, give the weather man a pay raise

It seems that the majority of the players are embracing these changes as they come. That said, some individuals have pointed out an issue or two.

As @TheRealJJBTW noted, although the map feels extraordinary with the new lighting, there is one particular problem. The Warzone Season 5 lighting overhaul on Rebirth Island looks good, but if it negatively impacts the gameplay, the community could quickly switch sides.

EMGG John V. @TheRealJJBTW @charlieINTEL It’s dope but I’ve ran into the issue of ANY dark skins are hard asf to see in certain areas of the map other than that I think it’s dope changing up the look and feel of the map @charlieINTEL It’s dope but I’ve ran into the issue of ANY dark skins are hard asf to see in certain areas of the map other than that I think it’s dope changing up the look and feel of the map

While players like @JushoaMescudi are logically thinking about the way the lighting changes might affect the gameplay, some players are not prepared to accept them just yet.

@jacobcreative, among others, have harsh things to say.

Jacob @jacobcreative @charlieINTEL cod is the champ of progressively making their games less appealing @charlieINTEL cod is the champ of progressively making their games less appealing

Mr Quig @wereisEldenring @charlieINTEL It doesn’t make war zone any better than what it already is if that’s what you wanna hear if anything it’s just a making a desperate attempt to make something garbage better @charlieINTEL It doesn’t make war zone any better than what it already is if that’s what you wanna hear if anything it’s just a making a desperate attempt to make something garbage better

A few are of the opinion that the lighting in Warzone has not been up to the mark this entire time, as evidenced by @wereisEldenring's tweet.

Here's another individual who doesn't seem to think highly of the changes brought about.

The release of the Warzone Season 5 update has made things quite interesting. The lighting change has been lauded for the most part, but there are certainly a handful of individuals who remain dissatisfied even though this is the final season.

Moving forward in this season, it can be expected that a couple of new issues will be brought up that are unrelated to lighting; it's not uncommon for games to contain bugs after a new major update has been launched. While no one can tell whether such problems will arise, one thing that can be said with certainty is that The Last Stand update marks the end of yet another era in Call of Duty.

