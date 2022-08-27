Call of Duty Warzone's EX1 8-Bit Warfare Bundle: Price, availability and more 

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 "Last Stand" is live right now. While the latest season provides a plethora of content, the most prominent one is the introduction of a new energy rifle, the EX1.

Activision has already received backlash for introducing this futuristic assault rifle in a World War II setting. However, players are having fun with this unique weapon in the final season of Warzone and Vanguard.

Yes it makes the EX1 appear in...8 Bit. The new 8 Bit Warfare bundle is available in #Warzone and #Vanguard Yes it makes the EX1 appear in...8 Bit. The new 8 Bit Warfare bundle is available in #Warzone and #Vanguard.Yes it makes the EX1 appear in...8 Bit. https://t.co/LDUPla2SU4

With Call of Duty known for implementing microtransactions using cosmetics, introducing brand new skins for EX1 hardly comes as a surprise. What's interesting is that the new skin clads the futuristic assault rifle in the early Nintendo aesthetic.

The new 8-Bit Warfare Bundle veritably turns the weapon into an 8-Bit version. To learn more about the Bundle, including its price and availability, read below.

What's included in the EX1 8-Bit Bundle in Warzone?

The new 8-Bit Warfare Tracer Pack Mastercraft Bundle includes a total of eight items. This Bundle contains the first legendary Blueprint for EX1. Coupled with that, the "Noclip" EX1 Mastercraft Blueprint features Hi-Bit Pixel Tracers. While the community has never seen anything like this before, it certainly helps foster nostalgia.

Activision has previously confirmed there will be new inventories for Warzone 2.0. Descriptions of store bundles in #Warzone have now updated to state items in bundles can be used in “this version of Warzone only.”Activision has previously confirmed there will be new inventories for Warzone 2.0. Descriptions of store bundles in #Warzone have now updated to state items in bundles can be used in “this version of Warzone only.” Activision has previously confirmed there will be new inventories for Warzone 2.0. https://t.co/yTBuEVwoGt

Here are the contents of the 8-Bit Warfare Tracer Pack Mastercraft Bundle:

"Noclip" EX1 Blueprint

"Bullet Hall" SMG Blueprint

"Crash Code" Calling Card

"coin Opfor" emblem

"Bravo 64- Bit" Charm

"Spawn Camped" Sticker

"Modern Minimap" Spray

1 Battle Pass Tier Skip

What's the price of the 8-Bit Bundle?

Call of Duty has set the price for the Tracer Pack Mastercraft Bundle at 2000 Call of Duty points.

Will it be available in Warzone 2?

Fans will be disappointed that none of the cosmetics from the game will carry over to the next iteration. Furthermore, the description of the Store Bundle has also been updated.

It is now clearly stated that all in-game Bundles are available for "this version of Warzone only."

The "Last Stand" is the final season of WZ and Vanguard altogether. Activision is yet to reveal what the future holds for this Battle Royale. Following a much-publicised announcement, the franchise has vowed to reveal the game's future on September 15, during the Call of Duty Next event.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul