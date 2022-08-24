Warzone and Vanguard Umbrella Academy crossover bundle: Tracer Pack Hazel, Cha-Cha, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard's final season before the arrival of Modern Warfare 2 is here. The Vanguard update is already live today, and the Warzone one is on its way.

While 'Last Stand' comes with a bunch of content this season, including new weapons, villains from the past, in-game events, LTMs, and more, the season just got spiced up with the forthcoming The Umbrella Academy crossover in Warzone and Vanguard.

Call of Duty has already established its name in the world of pop culture. After having crossovers with Attack on Titan, Kong vs. Godzilla, Die Hard, Terminator, and many more, fans were waiting to see what was coming next. While it was revealed earlier, the Battle Pass blog of Warzone and Vanguard just confirmed the news.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard are working on a collaboration with the popular Netflix show The Umbrella Academy. On August 23, Call of Duty posted a blog revealing the Battle Pass and Bundles for the fifth and final season, titled the Last Stand.

What's included in The Umbrella Academy crossover Bundles in Warzone and Vanguard

The two Tracer pack bundles are coming as part of the upcoming Umbrella Academy crossover. Here's what's included in both of the bundles.

Fans familiar with The Umbrella Academy would know that this Netflix original is a superhero show based on the comic book series written by Gerard Way. The show focuses on a family adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves with superhuman abilities and their journey to save the world. The series massively leans on elements of time travel in the story.

The two infamous time-traveling assassin duo, Hazel and Cha-Cha, are coming to Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 as part of the crossover bundle. The bundles are available for a limited time. A total of two Tracer packs are coming: The Umbrella Academy-Hazel and The Umbrella Academy-Cha-Cha.

Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Hazel

Players who purchase the Tracer Pack Bundle will acquire the Legendary "Hazel" Operator skin. There are a total of ten items in the bundle. The bundle includes Legendary “Electric Lollipop” and “Sugar Loader” Weapon Blueprints featuring psychotic pink-blue tracers, random mayhem dismemberment, and Hazel’s own Finishing Move and MVP Highlight. A new Charm, Emblem, Spray, Sticker, and an animated "Big Shocker" Calling Card have been added to the bundle.

Legendary “Hazel” Operator Skin

Legendary “Electric Lollipop” weapon blueprint

“Sugar Loader” Weapon Blueprint

“Big Shocker” Calling Card

Tracer Pack: The Umbrella Academy — Cha-Cha

The Legendary "Cha-Cha" Bundle is the premium attraction of the bundle. The bundle also includes ten items in total. There are two Legendary Weapon Blueprints featuring sugary pink-blue tracers and random mayhem dismemberment, the “Cut the Crap” Finishing Move and the “Hold Still” MVP Highlight. Furthermore, players can equip the animated "Idiot Box" Emblem, the "Bone Shredder" Charm, the "Sugary Support" Calling Card, and more.

Legendary “Cha-Cha” Operator Skin

“Cut the Crap” Finishing Move

“Hold Still” MVP Highlight

animated “Idiot Box” Emblem

“Bone Shredder” Charm

“Sugary Support” Calling Card

This is all that's included in The Umbrella Academy crossover bundle. While the prices for both the bundles have not been officially revealed yet, given all the previous bundle prices, fans can expect around 2,400 COD points for each Umbrella Academy bundle.

