Call of Duty: Warzone to release an Umbrella Academy crossover according to leaks

Call of Duty: Warzone could possibly see a huge future update featuring a collaboration with the popular TV show Umbrella Academy, according to a leak that surfaced on Twitter on July 27. This could be the next big pop-culture crossover in a game that's part of a massive franchise beloved by fans.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Bundles were discovered in the game files (via Data miners have found references to a collaboration with 'Umbrella Academy' for Vanguard x WarzoneBundles were discovered in the game files (via @r3al1tyuk Data miners have found references to a collaboration with 'Umbrella Academy' for Vanguard x Warzone Bundles were discovered in the game files (via @r3al1tyuk)

The mid-season update for Warzone Season 4 went live on July 27, but Activision hasn’t officially announced anything regarding this collaboration or any new bundles associated with it coming to the game.

It is still quite unclear if the collab will be similar to previous ones, such as Godzilla vs. Kong or the very recent Terminator crossover. Regardless, the possibility of such an update is sure to get fans excited.

Warzone might see a massive upcoming collaboration with Umbrella Academy as per dataminers

In a recent tweet posted by CharlieIntel on their official Twitter account, it was mentioned that references had been found by dataminers regarding a possible collaboration with Umbrella Academy for Vanguard x Warzone. The tweet also revealed:

"Bundles were discoverd in the game files."

The tweet credited the discovery of the bundles in the game's files to a Twitter user named Reality.

Reality @r3al1tyuk Ready to get infamous? Start some instant armageddon with the Tracer Pack: Umbrella Academy - Hazel Bundle. Note: this Bundle features Blueprints with ^6Psychotic Pink^6^5-Blue Tracers^7 and ^1Random Mayhem Dismemberment^7, and includes a Vanguard-only item. Ready to get infamous? Start some instant armageddon with the Tracer Pack: Umbrella Academy - Hazel Bundle. Note: this Bundle features Blueprints with ^6Psychotic Pink^6^5-Blue Tracers^7 and ^1Random Mayhem Dismemberment^7, and includes a Vanguard-only item.

The tweet by Reality mentions the bundles that, hopefully, will make their way into the game. One of the bundles, according to the tweet, will supposedly include a Tracer Pack. This bundle is expected to feature blueprints with Psychotic Pink and Blue Tracers and a random Mayhem Dismemberment. Along with that, it will also likely include a Vanguard-only item.

Reality @r3al1tyuk Unlock an exclusive Legendary KG M40 Blueprint, a Legendary Weapon Charm, and a Legendary Calling Card by purchasing both Umbrella Academy Bundles before September 30th! Rewards will be granted later in Season 5. Unlock an exclusive Legendary KG M40 Blueprint, a Legendary Weapon Charm, and a Legendary Calling Card by purchasing both Umbrella Academy Bundles before September 30th! Rewards will be granted later in Season 5.

In another tweet regarding the crossover made by the leaker shortly after, they mentioned the possibility of unlocking an exclusive Legendary KG M40 blueprint, a Legendary Weapon Charm, and a Legendary Calling Card with the purchase of two Umbrella Academy bundles before September 30.

Reality @r3al1tyuk To clarify, Umbrella Academy, Al Asad and all bundles I have posted are Season 5 content. To clarify, Umbrella Academy, Al Asad and all bundles I have posted are Season 5 content.

The leaker goes on to clarify that the Umbrella Academy content, along with some other bundles announced, is for Season 5.

Warzone has been around since March 2020 and has proven itself as one of the leading FPS titles in the Battle Royale genre. With a multitude of updates and crossovers — products of hard work by the developers — the game has managed to stay relevant, even after all the bugs and glitches it's seen since its release.

Call of Duty has always made fans happy with these top-tier pop-culture updates. And if this rumored collaboration comes to fruition, it'll only extend the longevity of the Warzone.

