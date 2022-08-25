Modern Warfare Grau is back in Warzone meta: Best loadout for Season 5 "Last Stand"

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 update went live on August 24. With the update bringing a plethora of content to the table, the latest season of Warzone and Vanguard is here to say farewell to the game as we know it.

The update has brought massive overhauls to gameplay, weapon balancing, and more. A fan-favorite gun from Modern Warfare days is also on the meta list.

While fans are already nostalgic about the game, we don't know what the future holds for Warzone yet, but the return of the mighty Grau makes fans reminisce about the good old days.

The recent update has seen a lot of changes in the game's assault rifle arsenal. For one last time, Raven Software wants the community to access a variety of viable weapons. While most Vanguard guns have dominated for the past couple of months, Season 4 Reloaded and Season 4 Update have made much progress.

However, for fans wondering what's the best Grau loadout for Warzone Season 5, here is the best class setup in detail.

Best class setup for the Grau in Warzone Season 5

The Grau from Modern Warfare has always been viable in long-range gunfights. Even with ironsight, the gun shreds enemies in the distance. With a controllable and easy-to-learn recoil pattern, Grau was once the best choice to use in the game. However, the gun became forgettable with time, updates, and integration.

The recent update brought back the Modern Warfare King from the dead. Here are all the changes to the gun in Season 5, "Last Stand."

Max Damage Increased to 29, up from 28

Max Damage Range increased to 1240, up from 1200

Neck Damage multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Players need to choose this set of attachments to get the maximum out of the gun. Here is the recommended class setup for the Grau to use in Season 5.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The Monolithic Suppressor and the Tempus 26.4" Archangel Barrel power up the damage range and output. While the Commando Foregrip is used for more vertical recoil control, the VLK 3.0x Optic will help players aim for distance. With a 60 Round Mag, players won't have to worry about the ammunition.

For newcomers to the game, the Grau is a Modern Warfare (2019) weapon, which is locked if the players have not yet unlocked it. To obtain the Grau, players need to get five kills per minute using an Assault Rifle 25 times in-game. Players can complete the challenge either in Modern Warfare multiplayer or Warzone.

