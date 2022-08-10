Is the STG-44 back in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded meta? Best class setup to dominate the game

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded has introduced major changes, mostly involving the balancing out of various weapons. While the game has seen its first share of meta-related issues since Warzone and Vanguard Season 2, the mid-season update for the Call of Duty battle royale has buffed up a few older firearms while nerfing some meta weapons.

Although some meta weapons are still quite potent, the large gap between them and other loadout choices has definitely been reduced. While the MG-40 was the best assault rifle to use for quite some time, an old meta has returned after Warzone's latest update.

As of now, the stats show that the Season 2 King is once again on the meta weapons list. The STG-44 is superior to the MG-40 in terms of mobility and also boasts a great damage output with controllable recoil. The article below reveals the best STG-44 loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

Best STG-44 loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The STG-44 is one of the most well-balanced weapons in the game. With an easy learning curve, players can easily get accustomed to its recoil pattern and get the most out of this gun. Here is our recommended loadout for the STG-44 in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

Full attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The MX Silencer helps players make less noise while firing and also boosts accuracy slightly to get cleaner shots. A rather important attachment, the VDD 760mm 05B is the best option for a barrel that players need to use on the STG-44 as it significantly increases the weapon's damage range while reducing recoil. However, the usage of both these attachments will cost players some mobility, which is manageable as this class-setup is specially built for long-range fights.

To further reduce recoil, using the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel is highly recommended, even if hip-fire accuracy is negatively affected. The VDD 34S Weighted Stock and the Polymer Grip will also help control the gun's recoil, adding some accuracy and flinch resistance. However, the penalty is a great reduction in ADS speed.

Using the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x as optics is the ideal option for long range engagements as the 3-6x optic does not have a glint while in 6x. This makes firing at enemies further away safer for the player, and its visual recoil is also quite manageable.

With regards to ammunition, the 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags is sufficient for a player to engage multiple enemies at once. If players are able to land their shots, there is no need for the 60 Round Mags, which will reduce ADS speed even more. The ammunition type should be lengthened due to its ability to increase bullet velocity.

The most recommended perks are Vital and Fully Loaded. Vital will bump up the chances of getting those headshot multipliers to the neck/chest, making the gun more effective at longer ranges, while Fully Loaded lets players enjoy the maximum amount of ammunition.

