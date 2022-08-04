Call of Duty: Warzone update brings major weapon balancing changes - Kilo, KG M40 nerfed, Vargo-S buffed, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone got an update on August 3 that changed the weapon balancing again. In its latest patch notes, Raven Software has addressed some issues regarding the balancing of guns in the game and has altered things accordingly.

The last two major updates in Warzone have already brought significant changes to the Warzone meta. The latest update has nerfed some fan-favorite weapons like the KG-M40 and the NZ-41 and buffed guns like the Vargo-S and the Whitley LMG.

Alongside some bug fixes and minor adjustments, Raven has evidently put more effort into weapon balancing in the latest update.

All major buffs and nerfs in Warzone's August 3 update

With Season 4 Reloaded, Warzone launched a brand new assault rifle named the Vargo-S. While the gun is pretty great to use, it did not meet fan expectations as it lacked in terms of long-range viability due to its muzzle velocity. Here's how the new update affected this gun:

Vargo-S (VG)

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom buffed

Muzzle Velocity now increased by 35%

Fans were also appreciative when the developers buffed up the old Modern Warfare meta. For instance, the Kilo-141 in Season 4 Reloaded. However, with the weapon coming back to the meta roster again, the KD ratio for the Kilo-141 saw a huge leap.

While the gun is one of the best weapons to use in the game right now, Raven has given a small nerf in the recent update.

Kilo (MW)

Min Damage decreased to 22 from 23

Furthermore, they have also nerfed the recently-buffed Modern Warfare shotgun, the VLK Rogue, in the last update.

VLK Rogue (MW)

Max Pellet Damage decreased to 38 from 60

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15 from 14

As for Vanguard guns like the NZ-41 and the KG-M40, they have been dominating as the primary Warzone meta for a very long time. While NZ-41 received multiple major nerfs, KG-M40 recently took the crown as the best weapon in the meta.

However, with the latest update, the devs have nerfed both of these guns:

NZ-41 (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage multiplier decreased to 1.3 from 1.5

Shot Deviation increased

KG M40 (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage multiplier decreased to 1.32, down from 1.46

Neck Locational Damage multiplier increased to 1.32, up from 1.3

With all the nerfs trying to make the weapon balancing a bit more stable, there is one weapon that received a significant buff in the latest update. The weapon in question is the Whitley LMG.

Here is how much Raven buffed the LMG, making it a prominent choice to use in the game.

Whitley (VG)

16" CGC Shrouded buffed

Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20% from -30%

28" Gracey Mk. 9 buffed

Damage Range increased to 30%, up from 15%

.303 British 45 Round Mags buffed

Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, up from -20%

A lot of other guns have also received some minor buffs and nerfs. However, the aforementioned weapons are the ones affected by the update the most. Only time will tell if the update will make a difference and stabilize the weapon balancing situation or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far