Warzone Season 4 Reloaded might not see the introduction of Dog/Wolf Operator, as per recent update

A recent update on Call of Duty's official blog suggested that the much-awaited Dog/Wolf Operator skin might not arrive in Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded at all. It is not quite clear if fans will ever be able to see the skin in the game or not.

When Activision announced Season 4 Reloaded in an earlier blog post, they included the rumored Operator skin in the cover photo of the mid-season announcement.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Call of Duty is adding a skin that lets you play as a… fluffy dog / fox? Call of Duty is adding a skin that lets you play as a… fluffy dog / fox? https://t.co/oFaJFU8TKY

While the update already went live on July 27, there were no updates regarding the skin in the patch notes. It was rumored to be a part of all the content that will drop this August in Season 4 Reloaded.

Activision yet to explain Dog Operator's removal from Warzone Season 4 Reloaded's blog cover

On July 28, Activision changed the cover photo and replaced the previously showcased Dog skin with a Zombie from the new event in Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded. They have not declared anything regarding this change in the blog. Here is an image of what it previously was and what is present now.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision seems to have removed all images of the dog/wolf operator skin from the Call of Duty blog



Left image is the new image, right is what it was before



unsure if the skin is releasing now Activision seems to have removed all images of the dog/wolf operator skin from the Call of Duty blog Left image is the new image, right is what it was beforeunsure if the skin is releasing now https://t.co/VGzENnKhkq

Furthermore, there is also a report which revealed that the design of the skin that they showcased during Warzone and Vanguard's mid-season update is similar to an artist's work. However, it suggests that they don't work for Activision.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Activision has removed all images of the dog / fox skin that was being advertised with Season 4 reloaded for Vanguard and Warzone.



Now some fans are wondering if it’s because the skin design was stolen from this piece of artwork posted on artstation 2 years ago. Activision has removed all images of the dog / fox skin that was being advertised with Season 4 reloaded for Vanguard and Warzone. Now some fans are wondering if it’s because the skin design was stolen from this piece of artwork posted on artstation 2 years ago. https://t.co/43BQ5XLppv

According to reports, a similar version of the artwork is a part of an art project called The Dogman Specia Army created by Sail Lin. Some tweets suggested that Activision tried to make a deal with the artist, but the latter backed out before finalizing the agreement.

V @vickrrm @itsHunterTV @charlieINTEL they came to an agreement but couldn't finalize a deal with the artist, they didn't steal it. @itsHunterTV @charlieINTEL they came to an agreement but couldn't finalize a deal with the artist, they didn't steal it.

While the situation is pretty confusing, fans haven't missed the opportunity to take a dig at Activision. A user named Pr0digyZRX stated:

Pr0digyZRX @Pr0digyZRX @charlieINTEL So somebody at activision had an oopsie and posted the wrong image on the page banner??? @charlieINTEL So somebody at activision had an oopsie and posted the wrong image on the page banner???

While the community fell in love with the skin when it was announced, they were not happy about the situation when it came to notice that the concept might have been taken from another artist. Here is what another user named James Hebert said:

ItsTawmy on YT @itstawmy @GrigoriWeaver_ @ModernWarzone @BobNetwork_US It does tho it looks stolen with a few adjustments. The badge on the arm is in the exact same position and u can also see the strap from the elbow pads. Not to mention the scarf and the fact that it's the exact same breed of dog, also why would they remove it if it WASNT stolen @GrigoriWeaver_ @ModernWarzone @BobNetwork_US It does tho it looks stolen with a few adjustments. The badge on the arm is in the exact same position and u can also see the strap from the elbow pads. Not to mention the scarf and the fact that it's the exact same breed of dog, also why would they remove it if it WASNT stolen

Activison is yet to give an explanation, but in the meantime, fans want the artist to get the recognition they deserve.

Flaming BagOfCrap @FBagofcrap @charlieINTEL I hope this sells a ton of skins and the artist sues for more than his cut he would have gotten if they’d just purchased normally… @charlieINTEL I hope this sells a ton of skins and the artist sues for more than his cut he would have gotten if they’d just purchased normally…

Call of Duty Warzone and Vangaurd's much-awaited Terminator crossover bundles will arrive on August 1 with two exclusive Tracer Packs. One includes the Mastercraft Ultra T-800 Operator bundle and the other one features the T-1000 Ultra Operator bundle.

Two iconic units from the popular franchise are set to make an appearance and fans are pretty excited to see how all of this rolls out. While the prices haven't been revealed yet, fans can expect it to cost around 2,400 Call of Duty points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far