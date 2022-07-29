Call of Duty: Warzone Terminator crossover Bundle release date revealed

Call of Duty fans' long wait is finally over. On July 28, Call of Duty posted a video on their social media handles, revealing that The Terminator T-800 and T-1000 bundles were coming to Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded on August 1.

Since the announcement of the popular movie franchise collaborating with the games, fans have gone crazy as they have been impatiently waiting to get their hands on these exclusive bundles and reactive operator skins.

The trailer for the Terminator crossover has also shown exactly what fans can expect from the operator bundle.

T-800 and T-1000 are arriving in Call of Duty on August 1

Gamers have been theorizing that both T-800 and T-1000 will be reactive operator skins; those familiar with the movie franchise will know that both T-800 and T-1000 are advanced human-like prototypes made by Skynet in the near future. The trailer shows that both skins will act the same way as in the movie, meaning they will be reactive.

While the T-800 operator will shed its tissues in-game, the T-1000 will show off its liquid metal body.

T-800 was the original prototype that first appeared in the first Terminator movie. Portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the unit is returning again with this crossover.

Both skins are cybernetic organisms with human-like features. The living tissue over the body of the T-800 covers his metallic alloy skin and helps him blend into human society; the same goes for T-1000. However, this prototype is an advanced version of its predecessor. It was made of a liquid metal named "mimetic poly-alloy," which made it superior to the T-800.

The two tracer packs, which include one Mastercraft operator bundle and one Ultra Operator bundle, are coming to both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 reloaded on August 1. Here is what the crossover has in store for fans:

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle

Ultra-rarity "Model T-800" paired with its own Finishing Move, MVP highlights, and Play of the Game

“Neural Net Processor” Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Coltan Alloy” and “Motorhead” Legendary Weapon Blueprints

“Always Scanning” Charm

“I’ll Be Back” Animated Emblem

“Infrared Optics” Reticle

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle

The Ultra “Model T-1000” Operator

The “Liquid Metal” SMG

The “Persistent Mission” Assault Rifle

The “Identity Theft” LMG

The “Alternative Future” Watch

Animated “Full Chase” Emblem

Animated “Unstoppable” Calling Card

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded is live right now. With a new zombie mode, brand new events, and weapons that the update provides, it will be interesting to see how this crossover contributes to the content.

