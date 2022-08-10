"Why do they make shotguns so bad?": Fans react as SMGs taking over the close range meta in Warzone season 4 reloaded

Warzone fans are dissing Raven Software again for the recent nerf in shotguns. After the Season 4 reloaded update got massively appreciated by the community, fans did not take it well after they changed the entire shotgun class in the recent update.

Call of Duty's ultimate battle royale attraction has many weapons in its arsenal. Choosing the best class to dominate the game is tough compared to other multiplayer shooters. After Vanguard weapons dominated the last two seasons, Raven Software changed the weapon balancing by buffing old weapons and nerfing the new ones.

However, in the August 3 update, Raven nerfed the VLK Rogue shotgun from Modern Warfare after buffing it in Season 4 reloaded. here is what fans have to say regarding the situation.

Fans react to the VLK Rogue nerf in Warzone Season 4 reloaded

The complaints have mostly come from Keyboard and mouse players. While Keyboard and mouse players have an obvious advantage in long range, they struggle in close range over controller players. So, using a shotgun over an SMG would be easier for keyboard and mouse players. A Redditor, u/rumham1899 said,

"As a PC KBM player, I use shotguns to counteract my lack of aim assist as winning SMG battles up close against controller players is really really hard consistently. But the shotguns are all just trash right now. Why is this?"

However, fans are pretty divided about the current situation of shotguns in Warzone season 4. Another Redditor named osprey94 explained that it is quite difficult to balance shotguns in the game, as to make shotguns useful, they need to make shotguns one-shot kill at close range. An SMG will always have a better range than a shotgun. If players get their aim right, it would be a better choice.

Another fan explained that buffing shotguns is a bad idea, as controller players will also get a similar aim assist with shotguns while keyboard and mouse players will need less reaction time to give a good fight.

A Redditor named _dotMonkey said it is easier to track enemies with a shotgun than SMG, which is a counter to aim-assist.

While the game's weapon balancing was mainly off, the Season 4 Reloaded update has brought fresh air to the community. Players can now use a variety of weapons to dominate the game.

Warzone 2 this year has still not been confirmed, and the trajectory of Warzone remains uncertain. However, on September 15, the Call of Duty next event will shed some light as developers discuss the game's future.

