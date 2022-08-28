Warzone Season 5 - Top 5 Snipers to dominate the long range in Caldera

There is a particular category of players in Call of Duty: Warzone, whose primary way of dispatching enemies is by not even giving them a chance to react. These players achieve this feat by taking only one shot at their enemies using some of the most powerful sniper rifles in the game.

Despite all its flaws, Caldera is the only available haven left when it comes to long-range sniping in Warzone. Though Fortune's keep has some avenues for long-range gunfights, Caldera is the only map where players can engage in pure long-range engagements with their opponents.

The Season 5 patch has brought some eye-catching changes to Caldera, with the most obvious being the metamorphosis of the Peak. The lighting of Caldera has also seen some positive revamps in this patch. With a fifty percent vegetation reduction in the last season, long-range sniping in the Caldera has never been as appealing as it is now.

Thus, this article will index the top five sniper rifles in Warzone that can be used by players to oppress their opponents at long-range in Caldera in Season 5.

5 most powerful sniper rifles to dominate the long-range of Caldera in Warzone Season 5

The long-range sniping in Warzone is not everyone's cup of tea. It takes a special breed of players with excellent aim and trigger discipline to successfully use the most powerful snipers in the game.

Most of these snipers operate on a bolt-action mechanism, and as such, if the player misses the first shot, the time taken to fire the succeeding shot might be fatal to the operator. Thus, good trigger discipline and an acute sense of map positioning are necessary to successfully use the snipers mentioned in the article.

The vast open areas of Caldera are perfect for sniping in Season 5 of Warzone. The following five sniper rifles, with their one-shot head-shot potential, are the most surgical weapons to engage enemies at long range on this map.

5) AX-50

Call of Duty Warzone AX-50 (Image via sym.gg)

The Modern Warfare integration AX-50 is a very powerful sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone. It is famous among its users for its minimal idle scope-sway among non-Vanguard snipers when it is aimed down sight (ADS) and very little visual recoil while firing the gun.

Though, players have to keep in mind that the torso damage on AX-50 is not so high and players have to have three-bullet hit registrations to knock their enemies. Having a very good aim to connect those headshots is a must while using this weapon. The best attachments for this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - 32.0" Factory Barrel

32.0" Factory Barrel Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - Singuard Arms Assassin

Singuard Arms Assassin Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

4) Gorenko Anti-tank Rifle

Call of Duty Warzone Gorenko Anti-tank Rifle (Image via sym.gg)

The Gorenko is the only semi-auto weapon that is being featured on this list. Added to Warzone with the integration of Vanguard weapons, this is one of the best snipers that a novice can pick in Season 5.

The semi-auto nature along with the high muzzle velocity of the gun allows players to quickly follow up with another shot even if the first gets missed. As such, it provides a greater margin of error.

Being a Vanguard weapon, this gun has lots of attachments for customization and the best build for the gun in this season is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optics - 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock - Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Underbarrel - Bipod

Bipod Magazine - 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Focus

Focus Perk 2 - On-hand

3) HDR

Call of Duty Warzone HDR (Image via sym.gg)

The HDR is another Modern Warfare integration on this list and is one of the original meta snipers of the game. This gun is a household name among players who love to use snipers in Warzone. It has been able to maintain its viability since the Verdansk days and still remains strong even in Season 5 of Warzone.

Although, players should keep in mind that this gun has the highest rechambering time among all the snipers on this list. As such, trigger discipline and patience while aiming is absolutely necessary. The best attachments to kit this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - 26.9" HDR Pro

26.9" HDR Pro Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock - FTAC Stalker-Scout

FTAC Stalker-Scout Perk - Sleight of Hand (Less reload time) / FMJ (Better bullet penetration)

2) ZRG 20mm

Call of Duty Warzone ZRG 20mm (Image via sym.gg)

When it comes to pure damage power with a single bullet, there aren't any guns in the title that can surpass the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle. This anti-material rifle was added to the game with the Black Ops Cold War integration and has maintained its viability even now in the Pacific Season 5.

This firearm is, without a doubt, the best overall non-Vanguard sniper present in the game. Being a heavy weapon, this gun does have mobility issues. However, players can attest to the fact that there is a different satisfaction in landing a headshot with this sniper. The most effective build for this powerful weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - Sound Moderator

Sound Moderator Barrel - 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser - SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine - 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

1) 3-Line Rifle

Call of Duty Warzone 3-Line Rifle (Image via sym.gg)

When it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone, the 3-Line Rifle is definitely the the king of long-range snipers in the Season 5 patch. This Vanguard integration rifle has the highest pick rate among snipers in the player base and is a top choice for both casuals and experts in the game.

This gun holds a special place on this list, not because of its killing potential, but because of one of its magazine attachments, which can hold 20 bullets. It can definitely be stated that the players will have plenty of bullets to fire before reloading this weapon. The most effective build for the gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel - Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Optics - 1913 Variable 4-8x / Original Scope

1913 Variable 4-8x / Original Scope Stock - ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1 - Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2 - On-hand

These five snipers are the most effective weapons for engaging opponents in long-range on the Caldera. Players can pair it with a sniper-supported assault rifle like the Cooper Carbine or a meta SMG like the PPSh-41 (VG) to build a complete loadout in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone.

