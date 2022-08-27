How Warzone Season 5 has brought the Fennec back into competitive meta

As expected, Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone has brought about some massive changes to the game's meta. The latest patch of Call of Duty Warzone has introduced numerous adjustments to the stats of various weapons.

Particular guns, which were at the top of the meta in the previous season, have been nerfed down from their thrones. Weapons that were not viable before have clawed their way back into the meta, thanks to the various buffs they received.

One weapon that has received some much-needed buffs is the Modern Warfare integration Fennec. Although this fast-firing SMG was a decent niche weapon even before this patch, the buffs it recently received might just propel it to the top of the competitive meta this season.

Warzone Season 5 patch brings the Fennec back into the SMG meta

The Fennec, commonly known as the KRISS Vector, is a potent close range weapon in Call of Duty Warzone. This SMG boasts one of the fastest fire rates in the game and can mow down multiple opponents in the blink of an eye.

Although the Fennec was an overpowered meta SMG back in the Verdansk-era Season 5, it was nerfed in the succeeding patches. However, Season 5 of Warzone Pacific has brought buffs to this firearm once again, significantly boosting its neck damage multiplier as well as its leg and foot damage multiplier.

As such, this gun certainly has the potential to be a top-tier meta SMG in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone as it is dominated by close range engagements.

This article will provide players with two meta builds for the Fennec that players can use in Season 5 of Warzone.

Best overall build for the Fennec in Warzone Season 5

Barrel - ZLR 18" Deadfall

ZLR 18" Deadfall Stock - No Stock

No Stock Magazine - 40 Round Drum Mags

40 Round Drum Mags Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk - Sleight of Hand

Call of Duty Warzone Fennec loadout (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

The best overall setup for the Fennec is fine-tuned to increase its damage range and ADS mobility. To compensate for the gun's slow reload speed, it has been combined with the 'Sleight of Hand' Perk. This particular build can manage a theoretical chest time-to-kill (TTK) of 660ms up to a distance of 17 meters.

This setup for the gun will likely excel in all three maps of Call of Duty Warzone.

Hip-fire build for the Fennec in Season 5

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser - 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock - No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine - 40 Round Drums

A look at the Fennec hip-fire build (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

This is the best hip-fire setup for the Fennec and is perfect for tackling smaller maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. Tuned exclusively to improve the hip-fire accuracy and recoil control of the gun, it will certainly prove effective in close-quarter combat.

This build is suitable for utilizing the extremities damage multiplier that the gun has received in the latest patch. This setup can also maintain a theoretical chest TTK of 660ms, but with a reduced effective distance of 13 meters.

Being an SMG, Fennec does not perform well in mid-to-long range gunfights. As such, players will have to pair this gun with an assault rifle (AR) or a sniper to engage any enemies at mid-long range.

Players can pair the Fennec with the Grau 5.56 or the ZRG 20mm for long range combat. The Grau has received multiple damage and range buffs in the latest patch and is a strong AR this Season. Similarly, the ZRG 20mm, despite being a heavy sniper, still remains one of the hardest-hitting rifles in the game that can one-shot enemies in the head at any effective range.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S