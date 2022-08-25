Call of Duty Warzone - Buffed Vanguard PPSh-41 meta loadout in Season 5

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 5's Last Stand update has brought about numerous major changes to the community's favorite battle royale. The latest update has plenty to offer to sate gamer's demand for new content.

The Last Stand has introduced many eyecatching changes to the maps of Caldera and Rebirth Island. Along with this, the Season 5 patch has new game modes, limited time events, weapons, operators, skins and many more for the player base to chew on.

However, most operators are interested in the various adjustments that have been made to the stats of various weapons. A new patch in Warzone always brings in changes to the meta of the previous season, and Season 5 is no different in this regard.

Among the various weapons that have been adjusted, the Vanguard PPSh-41 has received new buffs. As such, let's take a look at the meta build for this SMG in the current season.

New buffs might turn the Vanguard PPSh-41 into top meta SMG in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

The Vanguard PPSh-41 is famous among players for its insane rate of fire, along with its high mobility and a very fast time-to-kill (TTK) value. These attributes attest to the dominance of this SMG in the game and its high pick-rate also points towards players' preference for this weapon.

The Vanguard PPSh-41 was already a very powerful meta SMG in the last Season. It was a top choice, not only among casual players, but also various streamers and veterans who love to roam the battlefield with this firearm.

Keeping this in mind, it can be easily concluded that the buffs from the Season 5 update will definitely propel this gun to the top of the game's SMG meta.

As such, the meta build for the gun, which enhances all of its best attributes and turns it into a monstrously powerful weapon, is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - ZAC 300mm

ZAC 300mm Optics - Kovalevskaya IS03P

Kovalevskaya IS03P Stock - Removed stock

Removed stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Vanguard PPSh-41 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

This is a very powerful build for a gun that excels in close- to mid-range combat. The TTK of the weapon is so outrageously less that the enemies will hardly have any time to react if players engage them with this weapon.

Companion weapon for PPSH-41 along with equipments and perks

Being an SMG, the long-range combat potential of the weapon leaves much to be desired. As such, the presence of an assault rifle (AR) or sniper is necessary for players to engage enemies at long range.

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 update has caused the Modern Warfare Grau 5.56 assault rifle to be buffed by a significant margin. As such, this might be the meta AR for the game's current season:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempus 26.4" Archangel

Tempus 26.4" Archangel Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

Call of Duty Warzone Grau 5.56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

For equipment, Call of Duty players can use a combination of Throwing Knife and Stim for lethal and tactical equipment, respectively. As for the perks, Quick Fix, Overkill, and Battle Hardened look to be the meta choices of this season.

