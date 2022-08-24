Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 introduces massive changes to Serpentine and Battle Hardened perks

Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone just went live and the latest patch of the game has introduced massive changes to the community's favorite battle royale.

The Season 5 'Last Stand' patch of Call of Duty Warzone is regarded as one of the most radical updates that has ever been introduced to the game. As for the maps, the latest season has brought about plenty of changes to both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Besides those, the latest patch has also introduced new game modes, limited-time events, weapons, gameplay, and quality-of-life adjustments. Additionally, there are new skins, camos, operators, and other visual treats to sate the cosmetic demands of players.

However, one of the most interesting developments is the surprising change in the perks that players can equip in their custom loadouts. Let's take a look at what changes the Season 5 patch has brought to the game's perks.

Perks in Call of Duty Warzone are associated with custom classes and their effects get activated once players are able to equip their loadouts. There are three perk slots in Call of Duty Warzone, with each slot having its own set of perks to equip. These perks give players special bonuses or abilities that compliment or enhance their combat power by a significant margin.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Whether you’re good until the end or choose to get a little wicked, it's time for you to finish in style with the 'Last Stand' Battle Pass Whether you’re good until the end or choose to get a little wicked, it's time for you to finish in style with the 'Last Stand' Battle Pass 💥 https://t.co/jBq8ELgEUi

Interestingly, the Season 5 patch has made some surprising changes to the Serpentine and Battle Hardened perks. Serpentine is a slot one perk that reduced all incoming damage to the player by 15 percent while sprinting, but it has now been nerfed.

In Season 5 of Warzone, the Serpentine perk will not decrease bullet, fire, or explosive damage to players currently. Previously, normal sprinting would have been enough to activate the damage reduction from the Serpentine perk. However, players will now receive the damage reduction bonus only when they are tac sprinting. Players must keep in mind that the tac sprint change will only arrive later in the season.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Everyone has a choice this season. Are you a good or bad squadmate? Everyone has a choice this season. Are you a good or bad squadmate? https://t.co/22zLG9eP8s

While the Serpentine perk has been significantly gutted, the Battle Hardened perk has received a powerful buff instead. Resistance to Flashbangs and Stun Grenades has now increased to 80 percent for players, a significant improvement from the previous 70 and 50 percent, respectively. Players will now be able to overcome the effects of these two tactical equipment in less than a second.

These are some of the many changes that have been brought about by the latest patch. This season of Warzone is shaping up to be a rather interesting one, with the majority of the community excited.

