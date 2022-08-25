Warzone Season 5 patch brings in massive changes to Vanguard marksman rifles

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 patch has brought about a surprising amount of changes to the game. The latest patch of the title, which is also supposed to be its last, is filled with tons of new content for the playerbase.

Warzone's latest update has caused a massive change to the meta of the season. Just like any other patch, the Last Stand patch also brings in many adjustments to the stats of the weapons, which will cause a massive shift in the list of weapons that will be available in this season of Warzone.

Major changes have been brought to the Vanguard Markman rifles, which might cause the dreaded return of the DMR meta. Though the developers assure players that the changes will not escalate to that of the DMR era, numerous buffs in this category of weapons will definitely cause massive mayhem in Warzone Season 5.

Vanguard Marksman rifles receive massive buffs in Warzone Season 5

The Season 5 patch of Warzone has brought about massive changes to all four marksman rifles in the Vanguard integration. One of the most important developments with this patch is that the Vanguard Marksman rifles will now be equipped with assault rifle ammunition in place of the previous sniper ammunition.

Additionally, the the stats of each of the four individual marksman rifles from Vanguard have also received massive readjustments. This article will take a look at the changes that have been introduced by the Season 5 patch.

1) SVT-40 (VG)

Time to ADS decreased to 400ms, down from 450ms

ZAC 730mm Precision Barrel

ADS Time penalty increased to - 8%, down from -7%

.303 British 15 Round Mag

Damage Penalty increased to -10%, down from -7%

ADS Time decreased to 2%, down from 4%

Recoil Control now 5%, down from 32%

6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mag

Damage Penalty increased to -17%, up from -11%

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 30%, down from 50%

ADS Time decreased to 1%, down from 2%

Recoil control now 10%, down from 45%

2) M1 Garand (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 13.4%

.303 British 12 Round Clips

Magazine Capacity Increased to 16 rounds, up from 12

Recoil Control decreased to 5%, down from 25%

6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drum

Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 25%, down from 43%

Movement Speed decreased to -4% down from 2%

Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 31%

.30-06 16 Round Mag

Magazine Capacity Increased to 30 rounds, up from 16

.30-06 20 Round Drum

Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20

Movement Speed penalty increased to -4%, up from -2%

3) G-43 (VG)

Max Damage increased to 35, up from 34

Min Damage increased to 31, up from 28

ZP 770mm Precision Barrel

ADS Time penalty decreased to -2%, up from -6%

Fitzherbert 500mm Rapid

Recoil Recovery now increased by 10%

Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto Barrel

Vertical Recoil increased to 20%, up from 2%

Horizontal recoil penalty decreased to -10%, up from -40%

8mm Klauser 20 Round Mag

Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20

ADS Time penalty decreased to -2%, down from 4%

4) M1916 (VG)

Time to ADS decreased to 310ms, down from 340ms

ZP Custom Barrel

Recoil Recovery now increased by 10%

6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mag

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5%, down from 20%

The finch resistance on these four marksman rifles has also decreased by 33 percent.

As aforementioned, the Vanguard Marksman rifles have received a massive overall buff to their category. Thus, it can be estimated that the competitiveness of the Vanguard marksman rifle will definitely rise in Warzone Season 5.

