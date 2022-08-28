Call of Duty Warzone - Top 7 meta SMGs to dominate Season 5

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 update is the most recent patch applied to the game and it has brought some significant changes with it.

Keeping up with the tradition, the Last Stand patch of Call of Duty Warzone has introduced tons of new content to the game. From new game modes, limited time events, weapons, operators, cosmetic items and a lot more, the Season 5 patch has a lot of material for the playerbase to chew through.

Just like any other patch in the game, Season 5 has also caused a lot of readjustments to the stats of the weapons. These changes have definitely resulted in a substantial shift in the top tier meta. Weapons and builds that were viable last season may or may not remain meta in this one.

As such, this article will index the top seven sub-machine guns (SMGs) in Call of Duty Warzone that are currently at the apex of close-range meta in this Season.

Ranking 7 most overpowered SMGs in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

SMGs are the most common go-to weapons for players to engage in close-range combat in Call of Duty Warzone. They are characterized by high mobility and fast close-range time-to-kill (TTK).

However, for an SMG to be categorized as meta, other attributes like accuracy, recoil control, muzzle velocit,y and a lot more have to be taken into consideration. A top-tier meta SMG has to have a balanced combination of all these attributes, for it to be successful in Call of Duty Warzone.

7) MP5 (BOCW)

Call of Duty Warzone BOCW MP5 loadout (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

The Black Ops Cold War MP5 is one of the best non-Vanguard SMGs that is currently available in the game. This weapon was on the receiving end of some buffs in the last season, and has since remained a top choice for CQC among many players. This weapon has high damage and muzzle velocity along with good recoil control, making it ideal for quickly shredding enemies to pieces.

The best build for the firearm that gives a theoretical chest TTK of 700ms is as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

6) Fennec

Call of Duty Warzone Fennec loadout (Image Via YouTube/Chuck)

KRISS Vector, or as it is known in the game, Fennec, is an exceptionally powerful SMG in this Season of Warzone. This gun has received two important damage buffs with the Season 5 patch and its lethality has been boosted by a significant margin.

It has one of the highest fire-rates in the game and can maintain its fastest chest TTK of 660ms up to a range 17 meters, which is substantially higher than other SMGs. The best attachments for the Fennec are as follows:

Barrel - ZLR 18" Deadfall

ZLR 18" Deadfall Stock - No Stock

No Stock Magazine - 40 Rnd Drum

40 Rnd Drum Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk - Sleight of Hand

5) Sten

Call of Duty Warzone Sten loadout (Image Via YouTube/Chuck)

The Vanguard Sten still remains a strong contender in the Season 5 SMG meta. This gun was buffed by a significant margin last season and has been left untouched in the latest patch. Due to the nerfing of the meta SMGs from the previous season, the viability of the Sten has been further boosted in the Season 5 patch.

This gun is famous among the playerbase for its high rate of fire and exceptional mobility. The Sten can maintain a close-range chest TTK of 639ms and the build to achieve this is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 9mm 50 Round Drums

9mm 50 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

4) Marco 5

Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Marco 5 was added to Call of Duty Warzone in the previous patch and has since maintained its place in the top-tier meta. Despite being nerfed multiple times, this meta SMG is so powerful that it has still been able to maintain its viability in close-range combat.

The Marco 5 remains a top-pick among players for its extremely high mobility and ability to maintain its accuracy even during sustained fire. The gun still has a chest TTK of 616ms and the attachments required are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Gung Ho

Gung Ho Perk 2 - Quick

3) MP40

Call of Duty Warzone MP40 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The MP40 is an extra spicy weapon in this Season of Warzone. This close-quarter SMG has remained at the periphery of the meta for quite some time and has also been untouched by the developers in the Season 5 patch. Due to the top meta SMGs being nerfed with the latest update, the MP40 has made a strong comeback in the meta's top-tier.

This weapon is loved by the playerbase for its high fire-rate and mobility. Not only that, it has goof recoil control and can maintain a 616ms chest TTK up to 11 meters. The best build for the gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Quick

2) H4 Blixen

Call of Duty Warzone H4 Blixen loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

H4 Blixen has turned into a household name among the Call of Duty Warzone's playerbase. Released in the Season 3 patch, this meta SMG has maintained its place among the top-tier for quite a long time.

Despite being nerfed multiple times since the Season 4 patch, this firearm stubbornly maintains its position as one of the most powerful SMGs in the title.

The Blixen maintains its high pick-rate among players due to its high mobility and damage. In addition to this, the gun is also very accurate and has good recoil control. The meta build for H4 Blixen in this season is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Karlsson 17" Custom

Karlsson 17" Custom Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

1) Armaguerra 43

Call of Duty Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Armaguerra 43 is, without a doubt, the top choice for SMG among both expert players and streamers of the game. This gun is famous among players for its significant strafing potential and its ability to shread its oppenents with relative ease.

Despite being nerfed in the Season 5 patch, this gun can still maintain a close range chest TTK of 610ms and is one of the most prolific killers currently present in Warzone's maps. The build that gives the maximum performance of this gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 315mm CII

Botti 315mm CII Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito SA Folding

Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2 - Quick

In addition to these weapons, the Vanguard PPSh-41 has also received significant buffs in the Season 5 patch. It's a top-tier meta SMG, and one of the first choices among many streamers who play Call of Duty Warzone.

These weapons are the most overpowered SMGs in the current Season of Call of Duty Warzone. Players will perform well on any of the game's maps with these guns. But they will perform ever better in a close-range map like Rebirth Island.

