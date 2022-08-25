Call of Duty: Warzone - Best loadout for the EX1 energy rifle in Season 5

The Season 5 patch of Call of Duty: Warzone has gone live, and it is shaping up to be one of the best seasons the game has seen so far.

The patch has brought plenty of new features and additions to the game. From changes to Caldera and Rebirth Island to new game modes, limited-time events, and quality of life changes, players have a lot of content to sink their teeth into.

However, what has caught the attention of most players is the addition of new weapons to the game, such as the EX1 energy rifle.

Best attachments for EX1 energy rifle in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

The EX1 is one of the three new weapons that have been added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the launch of the Season 5 patch.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the weapon discards traditional bullet and gunpowder ballistics in favor of a customizable battery pack to fire its energy beams.

While this might equate to having unlimited ammo in Vanguard multiplayer mode, developers have added an ammo count for this weapon in Warzone so that it remains balanced.

Though the EX1 is not considered overpowered in Call of Duty: Warzone, it is still a decent weapon for players to use in combat. The energy rifle's laser beam is quite troublesome for opponents as it not only does damage but is also visually distracting, which limits retaliation.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 EX1 energy rifle loadout (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The best attachments for the EX1 energy rifle are as follows:

Muzzle - Coil Amp

Coil Amp Barrel - SD Instant Grat

SD Instant Grat Optics - Mk. 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter

Mk. 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter Stock - AC-Titanium Anchor

AC-Titanium Anchor Underbarrel - Ion Hand Stop

Ion Hand Stop Magazine - Quantum High Voltage Battery

Quantum High Voltage Battery Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Spotter

Spotter Perk 2 - On Hand

Players should keep in mind that the SD Instant Grat is the best barrel attachment for the EX1 as it transforms the weapon into a fully automatic rifle.

Secondary weapon to pair with EX1 in Call of Duty Warzone

The EX1 doesn't have the mobility to quickly navigate the map. For this reason, players need a close-range meta SMG to take care of short-range engagements. They should get one that is mobile enough for players to quickly reposition on the map.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 patch has brought massive buffs to the Vanguard PPSh-41. As a result, it is a very powerful SMG in the current season. The best setup for the weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - ZAC 300mm

ZAC 300mm Optics - Kovalevskaya IS03P

Kovalevskaya IS03P Stock - Removed stock

Removed stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

Warzone Season 5 Vanguard PPSh-41 (Image via sym.gg)

When it comes to equipment, players can go with the classic combination of Throwing Knife and Stun Grenade. Throwing Knife immediately 'thirsts' downed opponents, while Stun Grenade reduces the movement speed of enemies while disorienting them.

For perks, gamers can choose Quick Fix, Overkill, and Battle Hardened.

