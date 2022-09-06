Call of Duty Next: Expected insights, air date, where to watch, and more

Call of Duty Next is an upcoming franchise event that will showcase the near future of COD. Although Modern Warfare 2 will be a massive part of the event, the game won't be all that will be discussed.

The event will discuss the road map ahead for COD as a series, which will involve talks about Warzone 2, DMZ, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 will mark a new journey for the COD series. The title will begin the next generation of COD, along with Warzone 2 coming out soon after its release.

Fans have been promised the "most advanced Call of Duty." This seems accurate based on all the intel Infinity Ward has been dropping. With new graphical upgrades, audio technologies implemented, and advanced AI introduced, the developers are all about immersion this time.

Call of Duty Next is a first-of-its-kind event. It will reveal many aspects of the upcoming title and the imminent future of the series. As the event ends, the Early Access beta for Modern Warfare 2 will begin the following day.

The event is just around the corner, and fans of the game are excited as ever to see what the 'Next' event brings.

Everything to know about Call of Duty Next

Expected insights

The event will be presented by the developers of Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward. It will involve live gameplay, information about the various innovations going into Modern Warfare 2, and lots of additional details.

According to the blog post on the Next event, the following will be revealed:

Information about the future of COD, including details about Modern Warfare 2, information about the upcoming iteration of Warzone, and Warzone Mobile (called Project Aurora).

A full Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal.

[[REDACTED]] information and surprises

Fans are certain to see information about Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Warzone Mobile. However, what has most people intrigued is the 'Redacted' information.

The community speculates that this might be about the upcoming game mode DMZ, but there is no official confirmation yet.

The audience will also see many streamers joining in on the Modern Warfare 2 action and going live. Fans will get to witness their favorite streamer's reactions and get early impressions about one of the most hyped games of 2022.

Air date and where to watch

Call of Duty Next will be broadcasted on September 15, 2022. Although there's no confirmation on where the event will go live, it will most likely be broadcast on Call of Duty's official YouTube and Twitch handles.

The Early Access beta for Modern Warfare 2 begins on September 16, the day after the Call of Duty Next event.

Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for launch on October 28 and will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One. The pre-orders are now live, and doing so grants players with Early Access to the open beta and the game's campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer