Fortnite 5th Birthday Event (2022): Date, Free Rewards, What to expect and more

The Fortnite 5th birthday event is just around the corner! This annual festivity will add a lot of new content to the video game, including new challenges and free rewards.

Fortnite Battle Royale was first released on September 26, 2017, but its birthday celebration will start a bit earlier this year. Players will earn Fortnite 5th birthday rewards starting Friday, September 23.

The upcoming event will not last for long, leaving players with just a couple of days to earn all the rewards. However, players will be delighted to hear that some OG items will be unvaulted during this period.

This article will reveal everything about Fortnite's birthday event, including its rewards and other important information.

Fortnite 5th birthday event will bring a couple of rewards

Epic Games has released a lot of free cosmetic items into Fortnite Battle Royale in the last few months. This will not change, as the Fortnite 5th birthday rewards will be obtainable very soon.

The video game developer has revealed three different rewards that will be given to players who complete exclusive challenges:

Fuzzfetti Cake Back Bling

Celebratory Slice Pickaxe

Sparklecake Emoticon

Considering that these items are exclusive for the birthday event, they will most likely never return to the game again.

The Fortnite 5th birthday date has been revealed (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite 5th birthday date has also been revealed. It will last until Tuesday, September 27. The Fortnite 5th birthday event will both start and end at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

The new celebration will not only be about cosmetic items. Epic Games has announced the unvaulting of a couple of OG items that will be available during the 5th birthday of the video game.

Players will be able to use the Presents item once again, as well as eat the Birthday Cake that will be another consumable. Those who love heights will be glad to hear that Balloons are also coming back with the Fortnite 5th birthday event.

The upcoming birthday event will bring back Presents (Image via Epic Games)

The Battle Bus will get a new paint job as well, and it is very likely that Epic will have special birthday music blasting through its speakers!

At the moment, it is unclear if these gameplay items and changes will be gone on September 27. However, considering that Epic Games has announced that exclusive quests will last until this day, there is a chance that we will get a v22.10 update as well.

Chance to get featured by Epic Games

Did you ever want to be featured in an official post by Epic Games? If you would like to do this, the game developer is giving you a unique opportunity with Fortography.

Take a birthday screenshot in Fortnite Battle Royale for a chance to be featured by Epic Games (Image via Epic Games)

To get a chance to get featured by Epic Games, you simply need to take a screenshot of the gameplay and share it with the #FNBR5 hashtag on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. This year's Fortography theme is birthdays.

Epic Games' statement reads:

"You could snap a shot of you and friends enjoying the in-game Birthday Cake or opening the Birthday Presents."

The best screenshots will be featured in a blog post on Friday, October 7 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

