How to get Follow the Butterfly emote for free in Fortnite

The Follow the Butterfly emote is one of the best free cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale, and millions of players worldwide will soon be able to obtain the cosmetic item for free.

The Fortnite emote was first leaked with the release of the v21.50 update on August 30. Epic Games added the cosmetic item to the game data with this update to prepare it for a future release.

Many players thought the Follow the Butterfly emote would be released with the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. However, this was not the case, as it has now been included in the new PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack.

Here's how to get the Follow the Butterfly cosmetic item for free in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite's Follow the Butterfly emote can be obtained on PlayStation Store

The Follow the Butterfly emote is exclusive to PlayStation users. To obtain it, you will have to open the PlayStation Store on your console or mobile phone and follow the steps below:

1) Open the PlayStation store and search for Fortnite

Follow the Butterfly emote is found inside the PlayStation Store (Image via Sony)

You must first find the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack to obtain the free emote. To do this, open the PlayStation Store and find Fortnite in it.

Once the list with the search results shows up, scroll down until you find the exclusive PlayStation Plus Pack and open its page.

2) Press the Download button on the item page

The free pack can be "downloaded" in the store (Image via Sony)

After opening the item page, you will see the download button on the left side. As soon as you press that button, the content will be added to your Epic Games account, and you will be able to access these new cosmetic items.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Sony has added any confirmation messages regarding the free pack. However, if the download button disappears from the item page, you have successfully obtained the pack.

3) Open the game and check your locker

Cosmetic items should pop up as soon as you go back into the game (Image via Epic Games)

Once you obtain the pack from the PlayStation Store, you will have to launch Fortnite to claim the free items. Remember that the items will not appear if the game is already running in the background. If this is the case, you will have to restart it.

As soon as you enter the game, you will get a pop-up screen showing the free items you have obtained. If you don't see the pop-up, open your Locker screen and check if the items are there. You should be able to see three new cosmetics, including the Follow the Butterfly emote.

The exclusive pack contains the following cosmetic items:

Follow the Butterfly emote

Snow Sailer glider

Snowball Flight contrail

It's important to note that this is a limited-time offer, meaning it won't be obtainable after it expires.

