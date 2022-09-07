8 Fortnite emotes anyone will throw V-Bucks at

Emotes in Fortnite are capable of serving a purpose beyond just conveying emotions. Starting out as little more than animated movements, they have evolved with time. Emotes now consist of elaborate motion and animation. Moreover, some of them even feature music from real life.

It's safe to say that certain emotes are truly worth having in-game. In exchange for a few V-Bucks, players can use these items to their heart's content. With that in mind, here are eight emotes that anyone would be willing to throw the currency at.

Note: The emotes below are ranked based on community feedback on Fortnite.GG. Furthermore, the list only contains emotes that were showcased during Chapter 3 Season 3.

Eight must-have emotes in Fortnite

1) Jug Band

When it comes to music-oriented emotes in Fortnite, the Jug Band might be the most unique. Despite being unreleased, leakers have been able to get a working version of the emote. Based on the information at hand, a total of four players will be able to sync up and play a song together with this emote.

Here comes the best part, the song in question is none other than Poker Face by Lady Gaga. Although it's being played in a bluegrass fashion, the tune is audible and unmistakable. At the moment, it's unclear when this emote will be added to the item shop and how much it may cost.

2) Distraction Dance

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is the Distraction Dance emote in Fortnite! Here is the Distraction Dance emote in Fortnite! https://t.co/rsyaBtVjrb

When Epic Games copied Among Us and created Impostor Mode, fans on both sides were unhappy with the move. To fix things, the developers got into talks with InnerSloth and officially teamed up for a collaboration. After many months of waiting, towards the end of June 2022, the collaboration finally occurred.

Although the cosmetics available were limited, the crown jewel of the crossover was the Distraction Dance. Staying true to its name, it does a great job of causing a distraction when used. When listed, it can be acquired alongside the Crewmate Back Bling for 600 V-Bucks.

3) Charging Up

Unlike the Goku and Vegeta Charging Up emote, the Charging Up emote is not bound to any specific skin. This means that even Fishstick will be able to unlock his true potential while using this emote. But jokes apart, this is one of the best cosmetic items to come out of the Dragon Ball Super collaboration.

Unfortunately, there's no way to obtain the emote at this moment. With the collaboration wrapping up, there's no telling when it will feature in the Item Shop. However, given that Naruto cosmetics have already made a few appearances, those from Dragon Ball Super will likely return sooner or later.

4) Follow The Butterfly

The Butterfly in Fortnite is no mere insect. Based on the game's lore, this entity is known as the Reality Butterfly. It has been seen several times in-game and has played a role in major storyline events. It is a native species to the island that originated from The Zero Point and has a strong connection to it.

During the Fortnite update v21.50, an emote known as Follow The Butterfly was discovered. While the emote itself is simple in nature, it's bound to have some connection to events that are yet to occur in-game. It's currently unreleased, and there's no official price attached to it either.

5) Forget Me Not

Forget Me Not is based on dance moves from Raymond Valentino and is currently one of the most popular emotes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Upon entering the lobby, multiple players can be seen using this entry. At the cost of 500 V-Bucks, owning this Icon Series cosmetic is a steal.

Currently, the emote is not available in the Item Shop but is likely to return soon. Given how popular it has become, a lot of loopers are waiting to acquire it. Hopefully, it will make a comeback before the current season ends or sometime in the first half of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

6) U Can't C Me

A collaboration with John Cena was the last thing that fans expected to see in Fortnite. However, ever since it was confirmed that Dwayne Johnson was playing The Foundation, players began demanding John Cena make an in-game appearance. Well, long story short, the developers made that dream come true.

At the end of July 2022, the character was introduced in the game, and his iconic cosmetics were added to the Item Shop, including his signature taunt, "U Can't C Me." When this emote is listed in the Item Shop, it can be purchased for 400 V-Bucks.

7) Bring The Hammer Down

Thor slamming Stormbreaker to the ground became an iconic moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thus, when Thor: Love and Thunder was released, the character was reintroduced to the metaverse in his new avatar. Along with the skins came a brand-new emote called Bring The Hammer Down.

As the name suggests, the character leaps into the air and brings down the full might of Mjölnir. Although this entry can only be used by a handful of characters since it's in-built, it's nevertheless a great emote for players to own.

8) Rasenshuriken

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are the official videos for the two new Naruto x Fortnite Emotes; Epic Games just added it to the blog post!



Rasenshuriken Emote: Here are the official videos for the two new Naruto x Fortnite Emotes; Epic Games just added it to the blog post!Rasenshuriken Emote: https://t.co/iPQARzXrlJ

The Rasenshuriken was invented by Naruto Uzumaki. Despite being a master at what he does, it takes a lot of energy to materialize this ball of destruction. Thankfully, in Fortnite, it can be done without much effort or second thought. All players need is the emote equipped in their loadout.

Speaking of which, when it comes to emotes that are entertaining and amazing to look at, Rasenshuriken stands out in every way. For a low price of 400 V-Bucks, it's one of the best in-game items when it comes to value for money. While it won't be available in the Item Shop for some time, it will definitely be back before the year is out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh