Fortnite v21.50 update early patch notes: Pump Shotgun, Late Game Arena, New Cosmetics and more

Fortnite's v21.50 update is coming out on Tuesday, August 30. Epic Games announced the update shortly after the Dragon Ball collaboration was released, revealing some things that will be added with it.

The video game developer has even hinted at the return of the Pump Shotgun, one of the most popular weapons in the history of Fortnite. Aside from gameplay changes, one can expect the v21.50 update to bring in new cosmetic items and files in Chapter 3 Season 4.

This article will reveal everything known about Fortnite's v21.50 update so far. Considering that this will be the last major update in Chapter 3 Season 3, it will undoubtedly be massive and will add a lot of new content.

The v21.50 update will be the last major update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The v21.50 update will bring back the Late Game Arena game mode. The game mode is very popular, since it is a fast-paced competitive mode that is great for both casual and competitive players.

Like in the classic Arena mode, players earn Hype by eliminating other players and earning high placements. While the game mode is mostly used by competitive players who practice for tournaments, casual players like it since it offers them a taste of the competitive scene.

- More leaks/hints about next season's content / theme / starter pack & MORE WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW- Late Game Arena- Possible return of the Pump Shotgun (Teased by Epic)- InGame look at the Crew Pack & New Cosmetics- Possible return of old lobbies (Reality Bloom)- More leaks/hints about next season's content / theme / starter pack & MORE WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW 🔥- Late Game Arena- Possible return of the Pump Shotgun (Teased by Epic)- InGame look at the Crew Pack & New Cosmetics- Possible return of old lobbies (Reality Bloom)- More leaks/hints about next season's content / theme / starter pack & MORE ‼️ https://t.co/bEkl8pTIPN

The competitive game mode was first released in Chapter 2 Season 7, but its return has been confirmed with the v21.50 update.

Right after revealing the Late Game Arena game mode, Epic Games has hinted at the return of the Pump Shotgun. This weapon was the most popular close-range weapon in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. However, it was vaulted with the release of Chapter 3 and has not been in the game for more than eight months.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive What a Legendary reaction! We're so Pumped to see you drop in at 8 am ET on 8.30.2022. What a Legendary reaction! We're so Pumped to see you drop in at 8 am ET on 8.30.2022. 👀

While the return of the Pump Shotgun is yet unconfirmed, it will almost certainly return with the v21.50 update. However, there is a chance that it will only come back for the Late Game Arena game mode.

More upcoming content

The Late Game Arena game mode and the Pump Shotgun will not be the only additions with the v21.50 update in Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games will also add new cosmetics with the August 30 patch, and these cosmetics will arrive in the Item Shop in September.

Furthermore, Fortnite Crew members will get a new pack. The pack will also include the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks.

The Reality Tree has not expanded in the past few weeks. It appears that Epic Games will not release more map changes with the upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale update. However, it will not be surprising if the development team releases some smaller changes to the island.

The next Fortnite update may not bring any map changes (Image via Epic Games)

Considering that the upcoming update will be the last major update in Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic Games could be releasing a lot of files regarding the next season with it.

At the moment, no one knows what the theme of the next Fortnite Battle Royale season is going to be. However, there could be some valuable leaks regarding the theme of the season and the Battle Pass soon. Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to start on Sunday, September 18.

