New Fortnite Crew skin revealed

The emergence of a new Fortnite Crew skin called Loveless is right around the corner. With August coming to an end, Epic Games has revealed the next outfit that will be available to all monthly subscribers of Crew.

Fortnite Crew members, grab the August Crew Pack including the Wolverine Zero Outfit available now! If you're smart, you don't want him for an enemy

The September 2022 Fortnite Crew pack will bring a lot of great benefits for players. And the best part is that it is going to include the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, which is going to be released in just three weeks.

Fortnite Crew pack set to bring new skin in September 2022

Epic Games has decided to introduce another member of the Getaway Gang to the video game with the Fortnite Crew pack in September 2022. The new skin will be released in just a few days, on September 1.

Loveless drops into the Fortnite Crew on September 1, 2022.



Loveless drops into the Fortnite Crew on September 1, 2022. Always has a few tricks up her sleeves

Loveless is a female variant of Wildcard, another popular Fortnite Battle Royale outfit. Just like the male counterpart, she will have four different styles representing four card suits.

The skin is not the only cosmetic item that will be part of the next Fortnite Crew pack since it will also include a few more items, including:

Calling Card Back Bling

Stylus Edge Pickaxe

Shooting Shuffle Wrap

The Loveless Bandit Lobby Track

In addition to these cosmetic items, Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive 1,000 V-Bucks. However, it is important to note that players get the in-game currency on their billing day as well as on the same date every month going forward. For example, if a player subscribes to Fortnite Crew on August 30, they will receive 1,000 V-Bucks upon signing up and on September 30, October 30, etc.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is just around the corner! The new season is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18, and will bring a new Battle Pass.

At the moment, no one knows what theme the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will have. However, there is a chance that Epic Games will release another Marvel-inspired Fortnite Battle Royale season.

Nah you can't tell me this won't be a battle pass skin next season.

There have also been leaks about the developers potentially releasing a throwback season. If this happens, fans can expect the Battle Pass to include remixed skins similar to Season X.

Fortnite Crew subscribers will be able to obtain the new Battle Pass when it comes out. However, it can also be purchased for 950 V-Bucks. The latest Fortnite survey has revealed many new upcoming skins, and some of them may be added to the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

The current Crew pack contains the Wolverine Zero skin, which is fantastic for those who did not play the title in Chapter 2 Season 4 since the outfit was included in the Battle Pass that season.

At the moment, Crew members can still obtain the August 2022 pack and the Wolverine Zero outfit. Furthermore, anyone who subscribed this month will get 1,000 V-Bucks, one back bling, a pickaxe, and the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. On top of that, the current Crew pack also grants subscribers access to Fortnite: Save the World.

