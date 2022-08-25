Leaked Fortnite survey reveals many new skins for 2022

A new Fortnite survey has revealed many new skins that could come to the video game in 2022. These surveys are released once or twice a year, and their intention is to get valuable feedback from the community.

In the latest survey, more than 70 new Fortnite skins have been revealed. Many of them look unique and amazing, so players have a lot to look forward to. It's important to note that Epic Games has never released every skin leaked in previous surveys, but most of them have come into the game.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk New Survey skins dropped, these are probably my favorite, but there was so many good ones, it was hard to pick only 4! New Survey skins dropped, these are probably my favorite, but there was so many good ones, it was hard to pick only 4! https://t.co/NZBkfHs3WQ

Considering that the latest leaked skins look great, we can expect many of them to come to Fortnite Battle Royale at some point. Chapter 3 Season 4 is around the corner, which means that Epic could add some of them to the next Battle Pass as well.

New Fortnite skins look amazing

The latest leak shows more than 70 new Fortnite skins that could come to the popular video game. At the moment, no one knows the name or the price of these skins, but there will most likely be new leaks very soon.

Most of the skins look unique and Epic Games will experiment with some unusual-looking skins, such as the low-poly Jonesy. This skin seems to be a reference to the older 3D model of Lara Croft, a popular gaming icon that was added to Fortnite Battle Royale with Chapter 2 Season 6.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Pretty sure this image isn't missing any of the new skins! CLEAN VERSION OF THE NEW SURVEY SKINSPretty sure this image isn't missing any of the new skins! CLEAN VERSION OF THE NEW SURVEY SKINS 🔥Pretty sure this image isn't missing any of the new skins! https://t.co/Fnmlujn7ui

As you can see in the tweet above, many new Fortnite skins are unique. However, there are also some skins that are inspired by existing skins, such as the new model of Jules and Renegade Raider.

Furthermore, there is a character that resembles Midas. Although the character is half-gold, it won't be surprising if he becomes important to the storyline. There have been rumors about Midas returning to the game, but this character may replace him.

The latest Fortnite survey has revealed some remixed skins as well (Image via Epic Games)

It's also interesting that Epic Games has included some bigger skins in the latest Fortnite survey. Penny, a popular character from Fortnite: Save the World, was added to the game in 2020, and ever since, she's been very popular, and players have asked Epic to add more skins that look similar to her.

It's important to note that, despite the appearance of the skins, they all have the same hitbox and do not put players at a disadvantage.

How to receive Fortnite surveys?

Epic Games is always looking for more players to give feedback on Fortnite Battle Royale, which is why they released Fortnite surveys.

Players have to manually opt-in for Fortnite surveys, and this is how it's done:

Go to epicgames.com and log in with your main account

Open Account Settings

Go to the Communications tab

Check the "Survey Emails" box

Signing up for Fortnite surveys is very easy (Image via Epic Games)

Once you sign up for surveys, you will receive them periodically to the email address with which your Epic Games account is registered.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi