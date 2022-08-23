Top 10 most popular Fortnite skins in Chapter 3 Season 3

The most popular Fortnite skins in Chapter 3 Season 3 are primarily those released in the ongoing season.

The current Battle Pass has received great reviews, so it's not surprising that a lot of players use skins from it. However, there are some skins that were released a long time ago but are still very popular.

This article takes a look at the 10 most popular Fortnite skins in the current season.

Note: This list is based on the analysis of user replays that were uploaded to Fortnite Skillup.

Ranking the most popular Fortnite skins in Chapter 3 Season 3

10) Sabina - 1.34 skins per 100 players

Sabina is one of the most popular Fortnite skins in Chapter 3 Season 3. She was released with the Battle Pass, and players can unlock her on the eighth page.

Sabina is a mysterious character, and no one really knows what she is up to.

According to Sunbird, Sabina left her parents. Here's what the NPC says when interacting with her:

"Your parents miss you. But they understand you must do it alone."

Sabina has seven different styles, so there is something for everyone's taste. On average, 1.34 players use this skin in every lobby.

9) Surf Witch - 1.36 skins per 100 players

Surf Witch was released back in June 2020, but she's still a very popular skin in Fortnite Battle Royale.

While this skin looks good, it's surprising that it's ranked so high, considering that it hasn't been out in the Item Shop for more than four months.

Many players have fallen in love with Surf Witch's style, which has become very popular since it was released.

8) Backlash - 1.45 skins per 100 players

Backlash is one of the most popular Fortnite skins in the current season (Image via Epic Games)

During Chapter 2 Season 4, Epic Games released a Battle Pass that had many Marvel heroes and villains. The entire season was centered around comic book characters, which is why the developers decided to release Fortnite's own superhero skins.

Backlash is one of the female superhero skins that was released this season, and she has become very popular.

Like every other skin in the set, Backlash can be completely customized, which makes her very valuable.

7) Joltara - 1.46 skins per 100 players

Joltara is another popular superhero skin (Image via Epic Games)

Backlash is not the only popular superhero skin in Fortnite Battle Royale. Many players have also used Joltara in Chapter 3 Season 3, and she is slightly more popular than Backlash.

It is obvious that most Fortnite players prefer female skins, mostly due to their smaller frame. However, it is important to note that these skins don't give players any competitive advantage as each skin has the same hitbox.

6) Lara Croft -1.5 skins per 100 players

Lara Croft is one of the most popular Fortnite skins in Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Lara Croft was released to Fortnite Battle Royale with the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass and is still incredibly popular. In fact, it's the most popular Fortnite skin from the Gaming Legends rarity.

Lara is a well-known gaming icon, and her addition to Fortnite is perfect. Considering how good she looks and that she has multiple additional styles, it's not surprising that she's ranked so high on the list.

5) Focus - 1.5 skins per 100 players

Focus is the fifth-most popular Fortnite skin in the season (Image via Epic Games)

Focus is one of the oldest Fortnite skins on the list. She was released in July 2019 (Season 9) and has been relatively popular ever since.

Focus has been released multiple times during Chapter 3 Season 3, so it's not surprising that it's popular. However, almost every other skin on the list has something special, so it's unusual to see such a simple skin ranked so high.

4) Adira - 1.63 skins per 100 players

Adira is another skin that was released with the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Considering that she can be unlocked on the third page of the progression system, many players have obtained her earlier in the season.

Adira is a fierce warrior who looks incredible, which is why she's one of the most popular Fortnite skins this season. She has eight different styles, and each one looks fantastic.

3) Son Goku - 1.63 skins per 100 players

Son Goku has become one of the most popular Fortnite skins in a short period of time (Image via Epic Games)

Not only is Son Goku one of the most popular anime characters, but he's also one of the most sought-after Fortnite skins.

What's even more impressive is the fact that the character was released for the game on Tuesday, August 16. It took him less than a week to get to the third spot on the list.

Considering how amazing he is, we can expect Son Goku to stay in the top five for a long time.

2) Aura - 2.4 skins per 100 players

Aura is a simple skin that costs only 800 V-Bucks. However, what makes it one of the most popular Fortnite skins is its reputation.

Aura is a well-known "tryhard" skin that is used by many streamers, which is how it's become famous.

Aura was released back in May 2019, but it's always been extremely popular. Considering that it's very cheap and has multiple styles, its position on the list is not surprising at all.

1) Evie - 2.4 skins per 100 players

Evie is the most popular Fortnite skin in Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The most popular Fortnite skin right now is Evie. She was released with the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass and has been used in many promotional materials.

Evie is a member of the Peace Syndicate and is supposedly very important. Players can unlock her as soon as they purchase the Battle Pass, which has contributed to her incredible popularity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh