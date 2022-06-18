Fortnite will most likely get a Gwen Stacy skin soon

Gwen Stacy is most likely going to join the Fortnite lineup of Marvel characters very soon. This character was shown in the new Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5 comic variants, which almost confirms her release into the game.

Epic Games has collaborated with Marvel many times in the past. Fortnite players even had an entire Battle Pass full of Marvel characters back in Chapter 2 Season 4. And it appears that this collaboration is not going to stop anytime soon. After all, the Fortnite creator is expanding the Metaverse, so it won't be surprising if every Marvel character finds their way into the video game at some point.

This is certainly great news for those who love Marvel, as Gwen Stacy is a popular character who could be coming to the game very soon.

Gwen Stacy is featured on a new comic-book cover

The Metaverse Epic Games has been building includes comic books brought about via a collaboration with Marvel. In these comic books, players can read about both Fortnite characters and Marvel heroes.

Over the past few months, Epic Games has released several Spider-Man skins to the video game. The most recent one was released exclusively for comic book owners before hitting the Item Shop.

As many comic-book lovers know, Gwen Stacy is a character that is related to Spider-Man. As a matter of fact, she is also Spider-Woman in an alternate universe.

As you can see in the tweet by HYPEX above, Gwen Stacy is on the cover of the new comic-book issue. She is one of the most important characters in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film, and adding her to the game makes a lot of sense.

So far, only the character has been revealed, but fans can expect her to have her own pickaxe, a back bling, and possibly an emote.

Even those who are not into Marvel characters will most likely want to obtain this upcoming outfit since she has the potential to become one of the best-looking skins ever released in Fortnite.

A year ago, some Fortnite players created their own skin concepts for this Marvel character, and these concepts were quite popular. Now, it's time for the real deal!

Release date and price

At the moment, the release date of the upcoming skin is unknown. However, fans can expect Epic Games to make this character exclusive to comic book owners initially, just as was the case with the latest Spider-Man variant.

When it comes to the price, Gwen Stacy will probably cost 1,500 V-Bucks in the game, and her bundle could have a price tag of 1,800 V-Bucks. Keep in mind that these are mere estimates. However, they're based on the price of the previous skins that were released as part of the Fortnite x Marvel comic book collaboration.

The Metaverse is expanding, and it's been great so far. The icing on the cake would be releasing a Fortnite animated movie, and that is what many players are hoping Epic Games will do in the future.

